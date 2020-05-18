Register
19:21 GMT18 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) is moored pier side at Naval Base Guam May 15, 2020. Theodore Roosevelt's COVID-negative crew returned from quarantine beginning on April 29 and is making preparations to return to sea to continue their scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific.

    COVID-19-Stricken USS Roosevelt Conducts Simulation Ahead of Delayed Deployment

    US Navy
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    102
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107934/40/1079344037_0:147:3071:1875_1200x675_80_0_0_e16b015641dfbef79f3d30b53c60e28c.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202005181079344077-covid-19-stricken-uss-roosevelt-conducts-simulation-ahead-of-delayed-deployment-/

    US Navy officials say a “fast cruise” simulation will demonstrate the USS Theodore Roosevelt and its crew are prepared to return to sea after spending six weeks moored at US Naval Base Guam by the service’s largest COVID-19 novel coronavirus outbreak.

    Monday marked the beginning of the Navy’s final test to ensure the Roosevelt, and its recently returned crew of more than 2,900 sailors, are ready to recommence its scheduled deployment to the Indo-Pacific, according to the service’s release on the matter.

    The “fast cruise,” an at-sea simulation, “will simulate normal underway conditions while testing the critical systems required to sustain the ship during its upcoming underway operations,” noted the aircraft carrier’s public affairs office.

    The redeployment will mark the ship’s first time back at sea since its massive COVID-19 outbreak and docking in Guam on March 27.

    As of Sunday, over 2,900 sailors had been rotated onto the Roosevelt after receiving two negative COVID-19 tests and completing related quarantine and isolation requirements established by the Navy.

    In addition to a deep cleaning, the aircraft carrier and its assigned sailors have passed a “rigorous certification process before deployment, validating the crew’s ability to safely navigate, launch and recover aircraft and respond to on-board emergencies,” expressed Lt. Cmdr. DeCrisha Nolan, training officer of the aircraft carrier, in the May 18 release.

    “Safely navigating an aircraft carrier is a complex process that involves teams of Sailors throughout the ship,” said Navigation Officer Cmdr. Christopher Brown.

    “We are setting the normal underway watches and running through various navigation scenarios so that the bridge watch teams can learn how to effectively communicate with one another while still protecting themselves and each other.”

    Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) prepare to embark the ship after weeks of cleaning and essential watch standing
    USMC/Staff Sgt. Jordan Gilbert
    Sailors assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) prepare to embark the ship after weeks of cleaning and essential watch standing

    Additionally, crew members aboard the Roosevelt for the past month have been adhering to new protocols that require them to wear masks and maintain social distancing to prevent the possible spread of the contagious disease.

    However, as of last week, at least five sailors had “developed influenza-like illness symptoms and executed their personal responsibility by reporting to medical for evaluation,” according to Navy spokesman Cmdr. Myers Vasquez. A retest of the crew members revealed that they were once again positive for the novel coronavirus.

    It remains to be seen what will ultimately happen to Capt. Brett Crozier, the former commander of the Roosevelt who was removed from command on April 2 after then-acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly claimed he "raised alarm bells unnecessarily” in a letter that notified the service of the outbreak and requested assistance.

    "It created the perception that the Navy is not on the job, the government is not on the job and it’s just not true," Modly asserted during a news conference, just days before his own resignation over the firing.

    After recovering from the novel coronavirus earlier this month, Crozier is now temporarily serving as the special assistant to Capt. Max McCoy, chief of staff for the commander of Naval Air Forces, US Pacific Fleet.

    The Roosevelt and Capt. Carlos Sardiello, its new commanding officer, are expected to return to sea and conduct carrier qualification flights for Carrier Air Wing 11 after completing the fast cruise. Additional crew members who have not yet met COVID-19-related criteria to board the ship will rejoin following the air wing integration.

    Related:

    Photos: US Army Facility Destroys Last of Sarin-Laced 8-Inch Artillery Shells
    US Army to Build Hypersonic Weapons Test Center on University Campus
    US Navy Chief to Self-Quarantine After Contact With COVID-Positive Family Member - Report
    US Navy Warship Spills Nearly 4,000 Gallons of Diesel Into Virginia River, Prompts Probe
    US Navy Publishes Years’ Worth of Hazard Reports on Pilots’ UFO Encounters
    Tags:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt, outbreak, public health, coronavirus, COVID-19, US military, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen practising social distancing in white circles in Domino Park, during the COVID-19 pandemic on 17 May 2020 in Brooklyn, New York City.
    Keeping Virus at Bay: How People Across the Globe Respect Social Distancing Rules
    Glass House Gambit
    Glass House Gambit
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse