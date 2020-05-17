Register
17 May 2020
    The Next Generation Squad Weapon Science and Technology prototype

    US Special Operations Forces to Receive New Weapons System Replacing M4A1 Carbines and M249 LMGs

    © Photo : US Army photo/Daniel Cler
    A previous addition to the American special operations forces' arsenal, the XM25 air-burst system, failed to generate much love from soldiers due to it being heavy and unreliable. The new weapons system, however, has been developed with their direct participation.

    The American military's newest weapons system, the Next Generation Squad Weapons (NGSW), will be delivered to US special operations ground forces, such as the Green Berets or Army Rangers, once its development is complete, Joel Babbitt, a representative from the Programme Executive Officer Special Operations Forces Warrior shared in an interview with the website Military.com.

    "We are an enthusiastic supporter of the Army's 6.8mm Next Generation Squad Weapons. We expect there will be Next Generation Squad Weapons in our formations as soon as we can receive them via fielding", he said.

    NGSW prototypes have already been developed by four different contractors and are currently being evaluated by the military, who will pick one manufacturer for the entire weapons system. The latter will include an NGSW-based rifle, which will replace the Army's M4A1 carbine, and an NGSW-based automatic rifle to replace the M249 light machine gun. It's unclear if a separate NGSW-based LMG will be developed as currently, the Army is content with the automatic rifle's performance, Babbitt noted.

    Unlike another addition to the military's arsenal, the XM25 air-burst system, NGSW have been developed in concert with representatives of the armed forces. The XM25 was received coldly by special forces due to it being too heavy to carry and was eventually discarded for being unreliable.

    High-Tech Weapons System

    NGSW items, which are expected to hit the Army shelves around 2023, will feature a long list of improvements, compared to existing weapons systems. It will be based on a unified lightweight 6.8 mm ammunition, which is expected to outperform the 5.56 mm ammo in terms of range and lethality.

    A US Army soldier fires an M-4 rifle (File photo)
    US Air Force / Staff Sgt. Suzanne M. Day
    US Army Evaluates High-Tech Shooting System for Next Generation Squad Weapon – Report

    The weapons themselves will also be lightweight, allowing soldiers to carry more ammo and supplies on missions, while featuring higher precision and better ergonomics than their predecessors. In addition, the NGSW guns will have a reduced acoustic and flash signature thus making soldiers using them less detectable to enemies.

    The new weapons system will also have capabilities for further modernisations, such as installing gadgets to calculate bullet ballistics, intelligent targeting, and even tracking enemies on the battlefield.

