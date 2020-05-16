Watch Chilling Moment Air Force Thunderbird Evades Possible Mid-Air Collision

A terrifying moment was caught on cameras when one of the US Air Force's Thunderbirds performed an evasive move in mid-air, fearing a possible collision.
Footage captured from a news helicopter shows that during a flight in a tight formation, the leader of the group makes a little adjustment to the right, followed by a similar move by Thunderbird 3.
However, it then shows that the pilot of Thunderbird 6, the rightmost aircraft in the formation, suddenly breaks away to avoid a potential collision.
Heart-stopping moment Air Force Thunderbird has to take evasive action amid fears of a midair crash during flyby over Southern California- pic.twitter.com/gTtfsxNv4G— Blanche Victoria (@tammytabby) May 16, 2020
