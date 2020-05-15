Lockheed Martin Wins $904 Million Contract to Build Combat Helicopters for US, India

"Lockheed Martin Corporation of Owego, New York is awarded a $904,800,000.... contract for the production and delivery of three MH-60R Seahawk maritime aircraft for the US Navy and 21 MH-60Rs for the government of India", the release said on Thursday.
Earlier in the month, the company won more than $6 billion to produce interceptors and other equipment for the Patriot anti-aircraft and anti-missile defence system.
In April, the US military awarded a contract worth more than $500 million to Lockheed Martin to build eight F-16 fighter jets for Bulgaria.
The Seahawk is a maritime variant of the US Army's Black Hawk helicopters. The helicopters are part of a $3 billion security pact US President Donald Trump finalized with New Delhi during his visit to India in February.
