Register
12:30 GMT14 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Yugoslav guerrillas carrying a banner

    Yugoslav Partisans vs. 30,000 SS and Collaborators: Remembering the Final Battle of WWII in Europe

    © Sputnik / Fedor Levshin
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 50
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107930/19/1079301960_0:110:3186:1902_1200x675_80_0_0_06df9d9a396a611d52b6a27c25525c08.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202005141079302490-yugoslav-partisans-vs-30000-ss-and-collaborators-remembering-the-final-battle-of-wwii-in-europe/

    On the evening of May 8, 1945, Nazi Germany unconditionally surrendered to the Allies, formally bringing the Second World War in Europe to a close. However, thousands of square kilometers of territory and tens of thousands of troops remained concentrated in the remnants of the Third Reich, and some chose to continue to fight rather than surrender.

    75 years ago, on May 14, 1945, Joseph Broz Tito’s partisan armies began the final major military operation against Nazi forces in Europe, taking on a group of 30,000 Wehrmacht, SS and collaborator units in what would become known as the Battle of Poljana.

    During the battle, which began on May 14 and lasted until the early hours of May 15, units of the 3rd Yugoslav People’s Army fought it out with German troops, as well as Croat, Serbian, Slovene and other fascist formations, preventing them from breaking through to the US occupation sector, where they hoped to receive more lenient treatment.

    Nikita Buranov, a specialist in World War II at the Russian Military Historical Society, says there’s a little-known detail of the battle which has received very little attention from historians, namely, the involvement of Soviet officers and instructors.

    “During the war, Soviet officers, instructors and members of the underground were transferred to Yugoslavian territory into partisan detachments, where they trained their brothers in arms, and helped to create and improve the military structure of the Yugoslav People’s Army. This helped win the Battle of Poljana,” Buranov said in an interview.
    Yugoslav guerrillas coordinate their actions with Red Army units
    © Sputnik / Fedor Levshin
    Yugoslav guerrillas coordinate their actions with Red Army units

    The historian recalled that by the spring of 1945, German forces in Yugoslavia had been completely immobilized by Yugoslav formations, forcing Wehrmacht Army Group E commander Col. Gen. Alexander Lohr to sign an unconditional surrender after the Yugoslav 3rd and 4th armies met up, surrounding German units and preventing their escape across the Drava River.

    “However, some German units did not agree to surrender,” Buranov noted, “and on May 14, disparate units including former garrisons of large cities, polizei and escort battalions, and SS security units came together and attempted to break through into Austria and northern Italy, to end up in the American occupation sector and surrender to them.”

    The rag-tag formation also included nationalist battalions, whom the Germans had come to rely on to put down the major partisan underground which rose up throughout the country during the occupation.

    Map of the territories remaining under Nazi control in May, 1945. Map is taken from the source Atlas of the World Battle Fronts in Semimonthly Phases to August 15th 1945
    © CC0
    Map of the territories remaining under Nazi control in May, 1945. Map is taken from the source "Atlas of the World Battle Fronts in Semimonthly Phases to August 15th 1945"

    The collaborators included Serbian Chetniks, renaming themselves as the so-called ‘Montenegrin National Army’, Croatian Ustase (who were given their own nominally-independent puppet state following the carving up of Yugoslavia), and Slovenian ‘Home Guard’ anti-partisan militia. These nationalists “were well armed and trained by the Germans,” Buranov recalled.

    For the Yugoslav People's Army, capturing these forces was a major priority, since some of them were involved in war crimes, including ethnic cleansing and collective punishment of entire communities for the partisan activities of anti-fascist Yugoslavs.
    A unit of Ustashe in Sarajevo
    © Wikipedia /
    A unit of Ustashe in Sarajevo

    By the morning of May 15, following hours of intense small-arms and machinegun fire, the battle came to an end. With the arrival of about 20 British tanks, Chetnik forces threw down their arms and hoisted white flags of surrender. Other units scattered, attempting to hide in forests or continue moving West in small groups. In all, it’s estimated that the Wehrmacht and nationalist forces suffered about 600 casualties, including 350 dead. About 100 partisans also perished in the fighting.

    “After the Battle of Poljana there were several more incidents involving members of the defeated nationalist units. However, it is this battle that is considered to be the final battle in the history of the Second World War in Europe,” Buranov concluded.

    During World War II, Yugoslavia suffered some of the worse casualties of any Allied nation, losing up to 350,000 men and women in uniform, with as many as 800,000 civilians also perishing (out of a total population of 15.5 million before the war). Some 20,000 Soviet soldiers also laid down their lives during battles to liberate the country.

    Related:

    Russian Envoy Corrects US Diplomat for Implying Red Army Was at Fault for 1945 Vienna Cathedral Fire
    How Red Army’s ‘Death to Spies’ Counter-Intelligence Service Found Hitler’s Remains
    Red Stars Over Virginia: How World War II Airplanes Return to the Skies
    Photos: Wreckage of World War II US Battleship Found Near Pearl Harbor
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    One of Tokyo's many unique bars, Cheers One, an izakaya (Japanese pub), with a cheerleader theme in Tokyo’s Ginza neighborhood, has reopened in an attempt to cheer up the city amid measures to fight the coronavirus, 11 May 2020.
    Tokyo Cheerleader Pub Reopens to Cheering Visitors
    Ratings-In-Thief
    Ratings-In-Thief
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse