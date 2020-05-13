Aerial Triumph: Close-Up View of an Su-25 Warplane Flying Over Moscow - Video

A video filmed from a Russian Su-25 combat aircraft soaring in the sky above Moscow has recently emerged on Twitter.
The footage was apparently recorded during the 9 May celebrations marking the 75th anniversary of the World War II Victory in Europe.
While the military parade, which is held annually on 9 May in Moscow, had been postponed due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the aerial part of the parade was conducted as planned, with a total of 75 military helicopters and planes flying over Red Square and the Kremlin.
The video shows an Su-25 and several other aircraft of that type flying in formation and releasing colored smoke that forms an image of the Russian flag in the sky above the city.
Су-25 над Москвой— Вежливые люди (@vezhlivo) May 13, 2020
Видео: Алексей Родионов pic.twitter.com/RXaMaBGUqO
