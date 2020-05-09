Register
20:37 GMT09 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    F-35C Lightning IIs and F/A-18E/F Super Hornets

    US Ditches Plans to Raise Combat Readiness of Fighter Jets

    © AP Photo / Darin Russell
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    320
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107809/81/1078098137_0:73:2131:1271_1200x675_80_0_0_3ea1ccda15b79d7a02910e614e97d9fc.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202005091079258488-us-ditches-plans-to-raise-combat-readiness-of-fighter-jets/

    The US Air Force is hoping to revive the plan in a different and less costly form in the future, but has no program schedule assigned at the current time.

    The Pentagon has abandoned plans to raise the combat readiness of its modern fighter jets - including the F-35, the F-22, the F-16 and the F/A-18 - up to 80 percent of which were originally earmarked by former US Secretary of Defence Jim Mattis, according to the nominee for the post of  Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force, General Charles Brown, in written testimony to the US Senate. The decision to ditch the plan came from the office of the Mattis' successor, Mark Esper.

    According to Brown, the decision on appropriate combat readiness levels is entirely up to the top Pentagon brass.

    "The Air Force returned to allowing lead commands to determine the required [mission capable] rates to meet readiness objectives. We continue to balance near-term readiness recovery with investment long-term combat capability", Brown said.

    Brown indicated that reaching an 80 percent level of combat readiness for all US fighter jets - capable of being sent into action on short notice - has proved to be difficult and costly to achieve, both with older models and the new F-35.

    "Maintaining ageing aircraft is an extremely difficult and expensive task, while new, technologically advanced weapons systems present their own challenges", Brown acknowledged.

    While the Air Force never achieved the 80 percent threshold set by Mattis, the US military branch did make some progress towards it, Brown offered. Ageing F-16s boosted combat readiness from 70 percent to 75 percent, F-22s gained an impressive 19 percent up to 68 percent of jets being ready to fight. The most recent addition to the aerial fleet, the troubled fifth-generation F-35 stealth fighter jet, raised combat readiness levels to 74 percent from around 55 percent during the time the Mattis plan was active, the Air Force chief nominee revealed.

    A U.S. Air Force B-52H Stratofortress aircraft assigned to the 20th Expeditionary Bomb Squadron takes off from Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, May 12, 2019. This was the first mission of the Bomber Task Force deployed to U.S. Central Command area of responsibility in order to defend American forces and interests in the region.
    Staff Sgt. Ashley Gardner
    US Air Force Claims It's Ready to Use Nuclear Arsenal Despite Coronavirus Pandemic

    Brown asserted that the US Air Force is in the process of developing a new plan that will be less costly, but will still improve combat readiness levels across the military branch, although no timetable or details were forthcoming.

    Related:

    Photos: US Air Force Wiping Down UK-Based F-15s to Keep Them Active During Pandemic
    US Air Force ‘Interested in Accelerating’ Hypersonic Cruise Missile Programme
    US Air Force’s Mysterious X-37B Preparing for Next Space Flight
    US Air Force Claims It's Ready to Use Nuclear Arsenal Despite Coronavirus Pandemic
    Video: US Air Force’s B-1B Bombers Make 24-Hour Flight for Live-Fire Drills Near Russian Border
    Tags:
    Jim Mattis, US Air Force, US, F-35, F-22 Raptor, F-16
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From WWII Victory Celebrations Through the Ages
    Protecting the Peace: Best Photos From V-Day Celebrations in Moscow Through the Ages
    No Vain No Gain
    No Vain No Gain
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse