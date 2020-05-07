Register
06:12 GMT07 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Swedish armed forces soldiers attend a rehearsal in front of the Royal Palace in Stockholm, Sweden (File)

    Swedish Journo Сlaims Muslim Brotherhood Gaining Foothold Within Country's Defence

    © AFP 2020 / Fabrizio Bensch
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105122/50/1051225087_0:120:2831:1713_1200x675_80_0_0_51ff01955fdf4232d586ffa34a27f41a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202005071079225098-swedish-journo-slaims-muslim-brotherhood-gaining-foothold-within-countrys-defence/

    The pan-Islamic Muslim Brotherhood is estimated to have over a million members in 70 countries and has been classified as a terrorist organisation in many countries, including Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates.

    The Muslim Brotherhood's network has in the shadow of the coronavirus crisis forged collaborations with the Swedish Armed Forces' civil organisations, blogger and journalist Johan Westerholm, the author of “Islamism in Sweden”, has claimed.

    In his opinion piece on the portal Ledarsidorna, Westerholm cited a recent defence collaboration project featuring, among others, Ibn Rushd, a controversial Swedish educational organisation identified by the country's Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB) as having strong ties with the Muslim Brotherhood.

    The project in question is “For your safety”, a free digital training course on crisis preparedness provided by the Defence Trainers, a nationwide voluntary defence organisation that carries out training and recruiting and strengthens emergency preparedness, and Huddinge Municipality in Stockholm County. The course includes three 15-minute films subtitled in Arabic, Kurdish, and Turkish. Apart from Ibn Rushd, other collaborations include the Workers' Educational Association (ABF) and the Swedish Church.

    According to Westerholm, who previously served as an intelligence officer, this indicates a “high organisational level” of the Muslim Brotherhood*, its “communicative skills” and a “capacity that has been built up over a long period of time”.

    Westerholm described Ibn Rushd as a “network organisation” of the Muslim Brotherhood. The municipality of Eskilstuna has recently stopped all payments to the student union Ibn Rushd, citing its ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. The organisation denied the allegations as “Islamophopic conspiracy theories”.

    Westerholm cited several reports that concluded Ibn Rushd from its founding onwards rested on the Brotherhood's ideological and theological interpretation of the Quran, and raised concerns about Ibn Rushd's history of inviting hate preachers, its problematic ties, and adverse public image. Also in late 2019, two senior Swedish researchers and associate professors Magnus Ranstorp and Aje Carlbom sounded the alarm over Islamic parallel societies being indirectly funded through taxpayer money. Among others, they highlighted the example of Ibn Rushd, which received an annual SEK 23 million (roughly $2.3 million) grant from the Adult Education Council (FR). According to researchers, it promotes “insitutionalised segregation” by specifically targeting marginalised Muslims from vulnerable neighbourhoods.

    “The fact that the Muslim Brotherhood is now taking the opportunity to strengthen its position in civil society together with the Swedish Church is something that is not surprising. This is partly because the government has now been under pressure to remove the requirements for self-financing of aid projects, but also through the cooperation with the Swedish Church”, Westerholm wrote.

    According to Westerholm, the corona crisis provides an opportunity for the Muslim Brotherhood to “establish itself in various social functions”.

    “It can now be considered to have started establishing itself in the Swedish Armed Forces' civil society organisations and thus in the country's total defence”, Westerholm concluded.

    Ibn Rushd is a Swedish study association formed in 2001 with a focus on the Arabic language and religious studies. Since 2008 the union has been receiving state grants. The organisation derives its name from an Andalusian scholar, whose name is often latinised as Averroes.

    Founded in Egypt in 1928, the Muslim Brotherhood has fledged into a pan-Islamic organisation with over a million members in 70 countries. It is regarded as a terrorist organisation in many countries, including Russia, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. In Sweden, the MB has been active since the late 1970s.

    * The Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia

    Related:

    'You're Soldiers, Not Activists': Swedish Army Under Fire on Twitter for Front Page Gay Pride Ad
    Sweden to Revive Cold War-Era Military in Preparation for Potential 'Armed Attack'
    'Serious and Unusual': Two Armoured Vehicles Hijacked From Swedish Military
    Tags:
    Islamism, Muslim Brotherhood, Scandinavia, Sweden
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The rays of the searchlights of the air defense troops illuminate the sky of Moscow. Moscow, June 1941.
    The Great Patriotic War Through the Lens of Army Photojournalists
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    Doctor-President Confidentiality
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse