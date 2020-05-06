Pompeo Says He Affirmed to Russian FM That US Ready to Engage in Arms Control to Advance Security

"In my discussion with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, I affirmed that we are ready to engage in arms control negotiations that advance the security of the United States and our partners," Pompeo said via Twitter. "We'll continue to push for mechanisms that are verifiable and enforceable."
In an earlier statement, State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus added that Pompeo and Lavrov also discussed other matters of mutual interest, including response efforts to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The New START stipulates the reduction of the number of strategic nuclear missiles launchers by one-half and limits the number of deployed strategic nuclear warheads to 1,550.
The agreement is set to expire in February 2021, and the United States has so far not announced plans to extend the accord.
