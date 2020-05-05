Register
13:34 GMT05 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Rafale at Aero India 2017

    India's Combat Capabilities Hit as Deliveries of Defence Equipment Including Rafale Jet Deferred

    © CC BY-SA 4.0 / Aksveer / Rafale at Aero India 2017
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107546/71/1075467172_0:4:1200:679_1200x675_80_0_0_f31c9a3d2265eb85913a968bb7312d9b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202005051079201286-indias-combat-capabilities-hit-as-deliveries-of-defence-equipment-including-rafale-jet-deferred/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): Despite intense fighting along its western border, India’s modernisation programme will take a major hit this year due to delivery delays and a lack of funds. Defence sources confirmed that most of the contracted weapon systems won't arrive on schedule as production is halted due to lockdowns in several countries.

    India's receipt of French Rafale fighter jets, which was expected by July this year, will be further postponed, defence sources told Sputnik. India had signed an $8.7 billion deal with France to purchase 36 Rafale fighter jets in flyway condition in 2016 after years of negotiation.

    But with the ongoing health emergency, restrictions on air travel and social distancing have impacted the training schedule of Indian Air Force pilots, which will take almost two months to complete after the restrictions are lifted.

    The lockdown has also made it unlikely that all of  necessary requirements, including the delivery of logistic equipment for airbases bordering Pakistan will be delivered to India by September.

    A Rafale fighter jet, manufactured by Dassault Aviation, takes part in a flying display at Saint-Dizier Air Base as the French Air Force celebrates 20,000 days of uninterrupted nuclear warning and the completion of a new round of Strategic Air Force (SAF) modernization in Saint-Dizier, France, October 4, 2019.
    © REUTERS / Benoit Tessier
    Indian Air Force Takes Delivery of Three Rafale Fighter Jets: Defence Ministry
    France's government announced on Saturday that it wants to extend the current health emergency, and social distancing norms will be in place for long to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the country.

    Apart from the first batch of four Rafale fighter jets, the delivery of another consignment of the 14 promised fighter jets is unlikely to be carried out by the scheduled date, February 2021.

    Multi-role Helicopters, Howitzers, Air Defence Systems

    Besides fighter jets, Indian Armed Forces will also miss the delivery of much-needed Apache, Chinook 47 F (I), and M-777 howitzers, which it will put in place to guard the Chinese border.

    Boeing AH-64D
    © AFP 2020 / LEON NEAL
    India's Newly-Acquired Apache Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Near Pakistani Border - Video
    This year at least five Apache helicopters were scheduled to enter service, and be stationed along the Western border, where the prevailing tensions are.

    Delivery of the M-777 ultra-light howitzer is also delayed due to the lockdown and it is not certain when the remaining batch will be supplied, according to local sources. India ordered 145 howitzers from the US for $750 million in November 2016.

    Production of 50 K-9 South Korean 155mm self-propelled howitzers based on a tracked-armored chassis, will also be postponed because of the ongoing pandemic.

    “Already signed contracts can be discharged, but new contracts must be with domestic producers… Also the delivery of most of the contracted weapon may get deferred further,” the defence official said.

    Meanwhile, India and Pakistan have been engaged in heavy artillery fire in Kashmir despite a call for a ceasefire affecting all the disputed territories from the World Health Organisation to make joint efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

    The Indian Army has accused Pakistan of targeting civilians with heavy artillery in Kashmir; Islamabad denied the allegations, and in its turn accused New Delhi of violating ceasefire at over 300 times in April alone.

    Blessing in Disguise?

    Amit Cowshish, former finance advisor to Indian defence ministry, told Sputnik that the deferment of the supplies is a temporary hiatus in the ongoing long drawn process of augmenting the defence capabilities.

    “To my mind, it is not a crippling set back because the contract has not been rescinded. Dealing with the pandemic is presently the top most priority, even if it is at the cost of making adjustments in the modernisation programmes in the short run,” Cowshish added.
    Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets destined for India during the delivery ceremony, on October 8, 2019 at Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac.
    © AFP 2020 / GEORGES GOBET
    Indian Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurates the first of 36 Rafale fighter jets destined for India during the delivery ceremony, on October 8, 2019 at Dassault Aviation plant in Merignac.

    Meanwhile, the deferment of delivery of the equipment will provide relief to the Indian government as defence budget may receive 20-30 percent less allocation than budgeted amount ($62.4 billion) this year due to COVID-19 pandemic. Government spending will see “major re-jig” this year as more funds likely to be allocated to health and agriculture, said the defence official.

    “The deferment of supplies will save money, to the extent payments were due this year, provided that money was available in the budget,” Cowshish concluded.

    Related:

    Bernie Sanders Calls to Shun Military Sale to India as Trump-Modi Set to Conclude $3 Bn Defence Deal
    A Year After Balakot: Defence Minister Says India Won't Hesitate to Cross Border to Curb Terrorism
    Tags:
    S-400, K-9, howitzers, M777 howitzers, M-777, Dassault Rafale, Rafale fighter jets, Line of Control, France, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    People are seen at the seaside, as Italy begins a staged end to a nationwide lockdown which was put in place due to the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, 4 May 2020.
    Italy: The First Day After the Easing of Quarantine Restrictions
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse