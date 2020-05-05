Register
08:11 GMT05 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    USS Donald Cook

    'Not a Priority': Norway Misses US, UK Drill Off Its Arctic Coast

    © Sputnik / Denis Petrov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    642
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107225/63/1072256309_0:218:6016:3602_1200x675_80_0_0_391318fb9ae82132aff0ab40b8e3d7b5.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202005051079198948-not-a-priority-norway-misses-us-uk-drill-off-its-arctic-coast/

    According to a Norwegian security analyst, there is no political message behind the 1,200 strong drill, as it is neither uncommon for the British to practice in the Norwegian Sea, nor for allies to join.

    The US and British naval forces are holding large-scale drills along the Norwegian coast, without Norway being involved, national Norwegian broadcaster NRK reported.

    Over 1,200 British and US Navy soldiers are currently involved in an exercise north of the Arctic Circle.

    Starting from 1 May, they conducted drills in the Norwegian Sea, aimed at training defence against submarine attacks. A total of four ships from the two nations work together with a US submarine and a US P8-A surveillance aircraft.

    In the words of Vice Admiral Lisa Franchetti, commander of the US 6th Fleet, the US must be prepared “to operate across all mission sets, even in the most unforgiving environments”. This, she mused, is especially critical in the Arctic, where the “austere weather environment” demands “constant vigilance and practice”.

    On Monday 4 May, the fleet moved to the Barents Sea for further training. It is the first time since the 1980s that US warships have sailed this far north.

    Lisa Franchetti justified further exercises, citing the need to maintain the safety and stability of the Arctic.

    However, despite the drill taking place off the Norwegian coast and involving the nation's allies, Norway itself has not been involved in the exercise.

    Barely two weeks ago, Defence Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen presented the proposal for a new long-term plan for the Armed Forces. In this connection, he stressed that the Norwegian Armed Forces must be visible in the north.

    “If not, our allies or others can strengthen the openings we leave behind. Such a development could have negative consequences for our stability, and Norway could have less impact on the security of our own neighbourhood”, Bakke-Jensen said.

    This time, Bakke-Jensen reiterated the need to participate in drills outside Norway, but stressed that it was “not a priority” in this case.

    “The maritime activity in progress is a display of great power rivalry, and the Americans and British have communicated openly with the Russians that the drill is an expression of the freedom of navigation, which also applies in the North”, the defence minister said.

    Norwegian soldiers
    © AFP 2020 / Kyrre Lien
    Norwegian Chief of Defence Slams Country's Operational Capability, Preparedness
    By contrast, Karsten Friis, a senior researcher at the Norwegian Foreign Policy Institute (NUPI), doesn't believe the drill sends any special political signal.

    “It is not uncommon for the British to practice in the southern Norwegian Sea. Nor is it uncommon for allies to join, but Norway is not always one of them. Therefore, there are no political signals here”, Friis said.

    What is uncommon, according to Friis, however, is that the US is using vessels usually stationed in the Mediterranean. This, according to Friis, “signals military flexibility”.

    For the drill, two Arleigh Burke-class Aegis destroyers, the USS Donald Cook and the USS Porter, and a fast combat support ship, the USNS Supply T-AOE 6, were joined by the HMS Kent.

    Related:

    Norway Scrambles F-16s to Escort Russia's Tu-22M3s Over Barents, Norwegian Seas
    Tags:
    Arctic, Navy, drills, Norway, United Kingdom, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany holds her first on-camera news conference in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 01, 2020 in Washington, DC.
    Beauty and Politics: Female Representatives of Presidents and Ministers
    Trump Versus China
    Trump Versus China
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse