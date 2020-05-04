Register
04 May 2020
    Fighter aircraft in formation over the Kremlin during repetition of the parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War.

    From Kinzhal Missiles to Su-57 Fighters: Sneak Peek of Victory Day Aerial Parade Over Moscow

    © Sputnik / Максим Блинов
    Military & Intelligence
    0 120
    Russia’s Aerospace Forces conducted a rehearsal ahead of the planned Victory Day festivities on Monday. This year’s parade in honour of the 75th anniversary of the World War II victory in Europe has been cut back due to the coronavirus pandemic. Still, as far as the aerial portion of the parade is concerned, all systems are a go.

    The skies over central Moscow were overcome by the roar of airplane and helicopter engines on Monday morning in preparation for Saturday’s Victory Day parade.

    This year, amid the cancelation of the ground component of the military parade, ordinarily featuring thousands of troops and dozens of armoured vehicles, all eyes will be on the skies above the capital, as 55 airplanes and 20 helicopters make their way past Red Square and the Kremlin. Similar, but smaller aerial parades are expected across nearly three dozen other Russian cities on May 9, weather permitting.

    Su-57s and Kinzhal-Armed MiG-31Ks

    The parade over Moscow will feature the Sukhoi Su-57 fifth-generation stealth fighter jet, with four of the new planes expected to fly over the city as the defence sector starts to ramp up their production. The Russian Air Force has 78 of the planes on order, with the first series aircraft delivered to the armed forces in mid-2019 following extensive trials, including a stint in Syria fighting terrorists.

    MiG-31K supersonic interceptors armed with Kinzhal missiles will be another star of the parade, with four planes expected to fly past the Kremlin in formation. The Kinzhal (‘Dagger’) hypersonic missile, introduced in late 2017, has a range of over 2,000 km, a speed of Mach 10, and the ability to maneuver in flight, making it virtually invulnerable to enemy air and missile defence systems. It was one of the half-dozen new strategic systems unveiled by President Putin in his speech to officials in March 2018.

    Kinzhal-armed MiG-31s during their flight past the Kremlin amid the repetition for the upcoming Victory Parade, May 4, 2020.
    © Sputnik / Алексей Майшев
    Kinzhal-armed MiG-31s during their flight past the Kremlin amid the repetition for the upcoming Victory Parade, May 4, 2020.

    Long-Range Aviation

    This year’s parade will feature a number of long-range platforms, including the Beriev A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, based on the Ilyushin Il-76 transport plane. Several standard configuration Il-76s are also expected to make an appearance, as is the Ilyushin Il-78 tanker.

    The Tupolev Tu-95MS, the backbone of Russia’s strategic bomber fleet, are also set to fly, as are the majestic Tupolev Tu-160 Belyy Lebed (‘White Swan’) supersonic variable sweep heavy strategic bombers. Capable of carrying both conventional and nuclear cruise missiles, these planes help make up the aerial component of Russia’s nuclear triad.

    Rounding out the bomber forces is the Tupolev Tu-22M3, another supersonic, variable-sweep wing long-range strategic and maritime strike bomber. Capable of carrying a variety of cruise missiles and sea mines, the aircraft has recently been approved to carry up to four Kinzhal missiles.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Vovochka Sergeev (@kvazar21) on

    Frontline Aviation and Fighters

    The parade will also feature the Sukhoi Su-24 and Sukhoi Su-34 fighter bomber/strike aircraft, plus the legendary Sukhoi Su-25 close air support jets which made a reputation for themselves in the campaign against Daesh* and other terrorists in Syria. In accordance with tradition, six Su-25s will let out a trail of smoke in the colours of the Russian flag during the parade.

    The contingent of fighter planes will be made up of the MiG-29, Sukhoi Su-30 and Sukhoi Su-35S aircraft. The latter, first introduced in 2014, is a 4++ generation platform sharing some of the advanced features of the Su-57, including a cutting edge thrust-vectoring engine system giving it supermaneuverability –i.e. the ability to execute tactical meanuevers not possible with aerodynamic mechanisms alone.

    View this post on Instagram

    A post shared by Alina Galperina (@galperina.alina) on

    Helicopters

    A total of twenty military helicopters will pass by the Kremlin during Saturday’s parade, among them the Mil Mi-26 heavy transport– a monster of an aircraft with the ability to carry up to 90 troops or 20,000 kg of cargo, depending on configuration. These massive 40 meter long, 8 meter high helicopters are a spectacle in flight, and have been known to carry armoured vehicles and even entire aircraft.

    The Mil Mi-8, the veteran, multipurpose twin-turbine medium helicopter used for everything from transport to command post and armoured gunship missions, will also make an appearance, with four of the helicopters expected to accompany a lone Mi-26 in formation. The Mi-8’s durability, ease of operation and maintenance, and characteristics (including 960 km ferrying range and 4,000 kg cargo/armament capacity) have made it one of the most-produced rotorcraft in history.

    Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter leads formation flanked by Mi-8s during the rehearsal of the parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, May 4, 2020.
    © Sputnik / Евгений Биятов
    Mi-26 heavy transport helicopter leads formation flanked by Mi-8s during the rehearsal of the parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, May 4, 2020.

    The Kamov Ka-52 Alligator all-weather combat helicopter, featuring a distinctive coaxial double rotor system, is also set to fly, as is the Mil Mi-35 large helicopter gunship, affectionately referred to its pilots as the ‘flying tank’ thanks to its proven ability to withstand enemy fire, with four of each of the choppers set to fly. The attack helicopter contingent will be rounded out by five Mil Mi-28Ns, a new all-weather, day-night anti-armour attack helicopter.

    All told, the aerial parade will feature a total of 75 planes and helicopters, with the number symbolizing the 75 years that have passed since the 1945 Allied victory over fascism in Europe in World War II.

    Mi-28N Night Hunter choppers over the Kremlin during Monday's repetition of the parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, May 4, 2020.
    © Sputnik / Алексей Майшев
    Mi-28N Night Hunter choppers over the Kremlin during Monday's repetition of the parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War, May 4, 2020.

    Along with the aerial parade, Russian cities will celebrate with traditional fireworks displays in cities across the country on Saturday evening. As for other events dedicated to the 75th anniversary of victory, including a ground-based military parade and the Immortal Regiment commemorative events, these will be put off until health authorities determine that the danger of the coronavirus pandemic has subsided.

    * I.e. ISIS, a terrorist group outlawed in Russia and many other countries.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
