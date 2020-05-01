Pentagon Awards Lockheed Martin $6 Billion Patriot Missile Interceptor Contract

"Lockheed Martin Corporation of Grand Prairie, Texas, was awarded a $6,068,344,959 firm-fixed-price contract ...to produce Phased Array Tracking Radar to Intercept on Target Advanced Capability-3 missiles, missile segment enhancement configuration and associated ground support equipment and spares", the release said on Thursday.
The contract also includes incidental services, hardware, facilities, equipment, and all technical, manufacturing and testing efforts, missile segment enhancement configuration, and associated equipment, the Defence Department added.
Work on the contract will continue over the next seven years with an estimated completion date of 2027 in Huntsville, Alabama; Camden, Arkansas; Ocala, Florida; Chelmsford, Massachusetts; Grand Prairie and Lufkin, Texas; and Archbald, Pennsylvania, the release said.
On 1 April, Lockheed Martin was awarded a contract worth more than $818 million to produce 790 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missiles (JASSM).
