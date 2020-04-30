Register
19:20 GMT30 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A B-52H Stratofortress bomber aircraft integrated with the Koku Jieitai (Japan Air Self Defense Force) while conducting a routine training mission in the East China Sea and Sea of Japan Sep. 26, 2018

    Data, Not New Weapons: Head of US Strategic Forces Outlines New Funding Priorities

    Courtesy of US Pacific Air Forces
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106843/78/1068437829_0:3:1766:997_1199x675_80_0_0_ff9afccf19e59c668154c89d5b25bec4.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004301079149481-data-not-new-weapons-head-of-us-strategic-forces-outlines-new-funding-priorities/

    The statement comes as the Pentagon is rapidly pursuing the development of new types of weapons, such as low-yield nuclear arms, hypersonic missiles along with defences against them, as well as various applications of AI technologies in the military.

    Instead of building weapons, the US military could use more data in order to more effectively use existing ones, head of the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC) Tim Ray suggested during a video conference with the Mitchell Institute. In his opinion, data currently takes priority over additional B-21 stealth bombers and the quicker deployment of new missiles.

    "I would spend [an extra dollar] on building the best data lake and analytical tools that I could. That has to be how you leverage some very powerful tools for a small team to do things very strategically", Tim Ray said.

    The US military has already taken steps in that direction. Namely, a technology called the Unified Data Library (UDL) has been devised to collect information from several sources, such as awareness data received from the Army, US allies, or even commercial companies. This data will later be accessible to any part of the military, if needed, on demand. The technology recently morphed into a broader project called dataONE, capable of assembling data from more "domains".

    In his remarks, Tim Ray brought up a significant success that was achieved by a former Air Force department, but which is now part of the newly formed Space Force.

    "The Space Force has done some good work with their data efforts; we’re tied to them. The task in front of us now is to work with each of the wings in the squadrons to make sure that data becomes more consistently organised and, you know, discoverable", he said.

    Among the possible uses of such "data lakes" mentioned by Tim Ray is predictive maintenance that will allow replacing parts of military equipment before they fail, as well as the use of data in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR). Another possible application for dataONE is to support US military modernisation efforts that will allow the Pentagon to have "the best return on investment", as Ray described it.

    M16 A4 Service Rifle
    © Flickr / peter roan / Fleet Week: USS New York (LPD-21) M16 A4 Service Rifle
    Pentagon Awards $383 Million Contract to Make Rifles for Afghanistan, 4 Other States

    Tim Ray noted that currently, the Pentagon is focused on buying hundreds of long-range hypersonic weapons as soon as possible, but noted that without data and a system to collect and unify it, these missiles will be of little use.

    "The first thing in my mind is: how do you build a kill chain for it?  You’ve got to have Joint All-Domain Command and Control, ABMS and a relevant, you know, future scenario. If you don’t have that, you’ll just miss fast", the head of the AFGSC concluded.

    Related:

    Pentagon Awards $383 Million Contract to Make Rifles for Afghanistan, 4 Other States
    Pentagon to Reportedly Redirect Funds for Anti-Russia Projects to Pay for Border Wall Construction
    It’s All About Money: Ufologist Claims Pentagon Released UFO Videos to Get Additional Funding
    Pentagon Finds US Supply Chain May Be Too Dependent on China, Senior Official Says
    Pentagon Says US Expected to Battle COVID-19 Pandemic for 6 Months to Year
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Inspired by Heroes: Murals Painted on Buildings in Russia in Celebration of WWII Victory
    Disinfectant President
    Disinfectant President
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse