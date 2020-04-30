Pentagon Awards $383 Million Contract to Make Rifles for Afghanistan, 4 Other States

"FN America of Columbia, South Carolina and Colt's Manufacturing Company of West Hartford, Connecticut will compete for each order of the $383,311,941 ...contract to provide M16A4 rifles for Foreign Military Sales (Afghanistan, Grenada, Iraq, Lebanon, and Nepal)", the release stated on Wednesday.
Fabrique Nationale Herstal, also known as FN, is a leading firearms manufacturer in Belgium and is currently the largest exporter of military small arms in Europe, according to published reports.
Colt's Manufacturing Company is a US firearms manufacturer that traces its origins back to 1836, founded by Samuel Colt.
On 29 April, General Electric Aviation won $707 million for F110 engine production, including installs and spares and modernized engine management system computers. The engines are to be exported to Slovakia, Bulgaria, Taiwan, and Qatar, according to the US Department of Defence.
All comments
Show new comments (0)