Register
19:46 GMT27 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    F-35 Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter

    ‘No Plan to Correct’: US Navy’s F-35s Won’t Get Fix for Speed-Limiting Defect

    © Flickr / US Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    132
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004271079114315-no-plan-to-correct-us-navys-f-35s-wont-get-fix-for-speed-limiting-defect/

    The Pentagon’s F-35 program has verified it won’t be fixing a defect in the US Navy’s version of the plane, which limits its ability to fly at supersonic speeds for any length of time. The issue could limit the airplane’s effectiveness in combat, although that itself may be a rarity, given how the Pentagon seems intent on using it.

    The F-35 has a problem with its tail that limits its ability to fly faster than the speed of sound under certain conditions, unless the pilot wants to risk damaging the jet. The Pentagon’s F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) has recently clarified that it won’t be spending time fixing the design defect, but will instead limit the jet’s missions so that it doesn’t have to do so.

    “The [deficiency report] was closed under the category of ‘no plan to correct,’ which is used by the F-35 team when the operator value provided by a complete fix does not justify the estimated cost of that fix,” the JPO told Defense News in a statement on Friday

    “In this case, the solution would require a lengthy development and flight testing of a material coating that can tolerate the flight environment for unlimited time while satisfying the weight and other requirements of a control surface,” the JPO noted. “Instead, the issue is being addressed procedurally by imposing a time limit on high-speed flight.”

    The problem has been observed in the B and C models of the F-35 since 2011, when the jet began experiencing “thermal damage” on its horizontal tail and tail boom, including “bubbling [and] blistering” of the stealth coating that shields the plane from enemy radars, Sputnik reported in June 2019, citing JPO documents obtained by Defense News.

    Lockheed F-35
    © Flickr / Lockheed Martin
    Lockheed F-35
    However, the problem only occurred when the plane was pushed to its extremes, flying at 50,000 feet and when sprinting at full afterburner between Mach 1.3 and Mach 1.4. The solution adopted by the Department of the Navy, which uses both the vertical takeoff/landing F-35B and the carrier-based F-35C, is to simply order its pilots not to fly at such speeds.

    The issue is especially problematic for the carrier-based fighters, which might not return to an airfield for months at a time, as the problem - rated as Category 1, the most serious level, by the Pentagon - is one that requires a machine shop in order to fix.

    F-35 Program Executive Officer Vice Adm. Mat Winter told Defense News in June that the problem wasn’t considered serious since testers couldn’t replicate it, and engineers were getting by with a spray-on coating that provides additional heat protection.

    According to Hudson Institute analyst Bryan Clark, those limitations aren’t really a big deal, because the plane rarely has to do any of those things anyway.

    “Supersonic flight is not a big feature of the F-35,” Clark told Defense News. “It’s capable of it, but when you talk to F-35 pilots, they’ll say they’d fly supersonic in such limited times and cases that — while having the ability is nice because you never know when you are going to need to run away from something very fast — it’s just not a main feature for their tactics.”

    Pentagon planners have for years been reconsidering the F-35’s battlefield role, moving past the early expectations that the tiny stealth jet would accompany its larger air superiority cousins, the F-22 Raptors, into combat as ground strike aircraft. Now, it seems the Lightning II’s greatest asset, aside from its stealth, are its huge antenna suite and the wealth of information it can scoop up about enemy locations, movements and communications.

    Lockheed Martin press release
    The F-35's Advanced Fusion Avionics Suite
    One notable example of the F-35’s capabilities was a November 2019 drill in which a US Air Force F-35A used its wide array of sensors to pinpoint a simulated enemy radar station, feeding information about its location to a US Army HIMARS rocket launcher unit, which destroyed the radar.

    This is much as US Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein mused in February 2019, when he told guests at the Brookings Institute think tank that the F-35 would likely function as the “quarterback” of a future air campaign, “calling audibles in real time,” Air Force Magazine reported. That future air campaign, against “near peer” rivals such as China and Russia, would likely feature F-15E Strike Eagles and F-16 Falcons as the primary attack aircraft, filling the role for which the F-35 was once envisioned.

    A big part of the reason the F-35 has taken a back seat in the ground strike field is that due to another design error, its internal weapons bays can’t carry that many munitions - it was big news last May when maker Lockheed Martin announced it had found a way to fix six missiles inside the jet. The notorious “beast mode” option exists, in which the plane’s external weapons mounts are filled to the brim with munitions, but at that point, stealth is clearly no longer a concern.

    F-35 in 'Beast Mode'
    Lockheed Martin
    F-35 in 'Beast Mode'
    However, one retired naval aviator told Defense News last June that cutting down on supersonic flight was “a pretty significant limitation.”

    “If you want to use it on the first or second day [of a conflict], it has to be stealthy, so you can’t hang a lot of external stores, which means you have to use internal fuel and internal weapons,” the aviator noted. “And that means you have to launch fairly close in, and you’ve got to be close enough to do something to somebody. And that usually means you are in a contested environment.”

    “So you’re saying that I can’t operate in a contested environment unless you can guarantee that I’m going to be however far away from the thing I’m trying to kill,” the aviator added. “If I had to maneuver to defeat a missile, maneuver to fight another aircraft, the plane could have issues moving. And if I turn around aggressively and get away from these guys and use the afterburner, it starts to melt or have issues.”

    Related:

    F-35 Jet's Automatic Logistics System Still Crippled With Hundreds of Flaws - Report
    ‘There’s Nothing Like It’: US Marine Corps Commits to Keeping F-35, But Cuts Not Off Table
    First F-35s Deployed to Alaska Base Amid Nearby Russian Bomber Intercepts
    Tags:
    stealth, Tails, Pentagon, defects, F-35C, F-35B
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Live broadcast of the hutma in the Galeev mosque in Kazan.
    First Days of Holy Ramadan Amid Pandemic
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse