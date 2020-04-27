Register
13:39 GMT27 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. Army soldiers wear qualitative test fit hoods, filled with sweet or bitter solution to test if their N95 masks fit properly at a military field hospital for non-coronavirus patients inside CenturyLink Field Event Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Seattle, Washington, U.S., April 1, 2020

    ‘We Scatter Like Cockroaches’: US Troops Describe Pentagon’s Anti-Coronavirus Measures

    © REUTERS / LINDSEY WASSON
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    130
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107899/66/1078996665_0:0:2908:1637_1200x675_80_0_0_e1d0848abf1de13166915257dfa0f975.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004271079109527-we-scatter-like-cockroaches-us-troops-describe-pentagons-anti-coronavirus-measures/

    About 4,000 of the nation’s 1.4 million active duty troops have come down with COVID-19, with testing of personnel, plus the entire National Guard and reserve forces expected to take months to complete.

    Pentagon Joint Chiefs vice chairman Gen. John Hyten believes that the pre-coronavirus “2019 normal will never exist against” for the military, and that means the US’s fighting forces will have to prepare to fight in a coronavirus world.

    “We have to figure out how to operate and fight through a world where coronavirus exists. If we just wait for what, you know, everybody hopes is gonna happen, which is the disease goes away, and it doesn’t, and we haven’t planned for the – for the other case, we’re in a bad situation,” Hyten said, speaking to CBS News.

    The senior officer admitted that despite twice daily briefings of the Pentagon’s crisis management team, the military “still don’t fully understand the virus…We had so many assumptions of what a virus would do, what a pandemic flu would do. And then when you actually see what coronavirus does, what COVID-19 does, it’s completely different,” he complained.

    His sentiments were echoed by General Terrence O’Shaughnessy, head of US Northern Command, the force charged with US homeland defence. According to the general, military planning for the coronavirus “did not survive contact with the enemy.” Part of the problem, he said, was that although the military often practices in managing complex disasters, “where we might have an earthquake, maybe, that hit multiple states,” the coronavirus has instead affected all 50 states, something he said was “unprecedented.”

    Despite its massive $686 billion budget, the US military has proven surprisingly unprepared to tackle the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, Pentagon officials complained that the armed forces had access to only 36 hospitals, most of them geared to combat casualties, not infectious diseases. The same problems were made apparent in the deployment of the military’s ad-hoc emergency tent hospitals, and its doctors, who are similarly more geared toward trauma care than to fighting viruses.

    © REUTERS / Andrew Kelly
    Members of the New York Army and Air National Guard brief the Incident Commander at the Unified Command Javits Incident Command Post in the Javits New York Medical Station at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Manhattan, New York City, US, April 3, 2020

    Earlier this month, Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Mark Miley similarly said that he didn’t think “business as usual” was possible as far as US military operations were concerned. “There are countries out there, states that are very fragile, that are in various states of civil war or they have violence internal to their societies, there’s significant stress, as a result of this COVID-19 virus,” he said, referring to nations where the US maintains a presence, legally or illegally, such as Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria. “We’ve got to take a hard look at how we as a military, we as a Department of Defence conduct operations in the future,” Milley noted.

    New Training and Hygiene Measures

    As coronavirus fears continue to spread, the Pentagon has rethought its recruit training strategy to try to prevent new cases among the military’s ranks, with  new recruits now required to wear facemasks, practice social distancing and account for enhanced hygiene requirements in their on base barracks.

    “If your organization is infected by something like this, you know, these people, these initial entry trainees, are our combat power. So if they go down, or and if we can’t do it safely, then we are rendering ourselves obsolete,” David Castelow, a drill sergeant at Fort Jackson, a South Carolina bootcamp, told CBS.

    Earlier this month, Army Chief of Staff James McConville ordered a two week halt in the training of new recruits as part of the military’s new anti-coronavirus directives.

    “The toughest decision that we had to make was to cancel Defender 20,” McConville said, referring to the planned deployment of tens of thousands of US and NATO troops near Russia’s borders for the largest drills of their kind since the 80s. The Defender 20 drills, planned for April and May, were canceled last month amid fears that they would lead to a catastrophic spike in infection rates among troops.

    U.S. Army troop carrier vehicles get secured and tagged onto railcars as part of an Army Prepositioned Stock (APS) movement at Coleman Barracks in Mannheim, Germany, Jan. 28, 2019
    US Army/Spc. Elliott Page
    U.S. Army troop carrier vehicles get secured and tagged onto railcars as part of an Army Prepositioned Stock (APS) movement at Coleman Barracks in Mannheim, Germany, Jan. 28, 2019

    Brig. Gen. Pete Fesler, an Air Force pilot stationed at the the US’s Cheyenne Mountain nuclear command post, said the virus has been a frustrating experience for the troops. “You train in your career to fight an enemy that you can see. This is one that you can’t.”

    The Cheyenne Mountain facility too has taken measures to prevent COVID-19’s spread, with personnel subject to 14 day quarantines before going on duty, and tasked with keeping their workspaces neat and tidy to prevent the virus’s spread.

    “When occasionally we have to bring someone from outside into our bubble for work on an IT system, for example, we scatter like cockroaches. It’s as if this is the most dangerous thing we’ve ever done in our careers. It’s not being shot at. It’s not flying combat. It’s actually having somebody from outside the bubble arrive inside of here,” Fesler complained.
    The 25-ton blast door in the Cheyenne Mountain nuclear bunker is the main entrance to another blast door (background) beyond which the side tunnel branches into access tunnels to the main chambers. NORAD, Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado
    © CC0
    The 25-ton blast door in the Cheyenne Mountain nuclear bunker is the main entrance to another blast door (background) beyond which the side tunnel branches into access tunnels to the main chambers. NORAD, Cheyenne Mountain, Colorado

    The US military, whose numbers include 1.4 million active duty personnel and over 800,000 reserve forces, has reported roughly 4,000 cases of COVID-19 to date.

    Related:

    Pentagon Frets Moscow Possibly Testing US Air Defenses While Dozens of Craft Spotted Near Russia
    US Intelligence, Pentagon Explore Possibility of Coronavirus Being Used as Bioweapon - Report
    Next Step Skynet? Pentagon Plugging AI Into Supply Chain Data Amid COVID-19 Crisis – Report
    Dispute in Pentagon Over Fate of Fired Captain Crozier Who Warned of COVID-19 - Report
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Gala vice-chair Melania Trump, wife of Donald Trump, arrives at the Martha Graham Dance Company opening night gala at New York City Center on April 6, 2005 in New York City.
    From Fashion Model to the First Lady of the United States: Melania Trump Turns 50
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse