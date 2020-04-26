Register
10:11 GMT26 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Boeing F-18 Super Hornet

    Another Boeing Revenue Stream Disappears as US Navy Takes Delivery of Final Block II Super Hornet

    © CC BY 2.0 / Ronnie Macdonald / Boeing F-18 Super Hornet
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105914/47/1059144761_0:4:1200:679_1200x675_80_0_0_2449b1e1d877bac7199684c82f0f0cea.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004261079097823-another-boeing-revenue-stream-disappears-as-navy-takes-delivery-of-final-block-ii-super-hornet/

    The Boeing F/A-18E/F Super Hornet has been the US Navy’s workhorse attack aircraft for nearly two decades, with the planes involved in almost all of America’s foreign wars since 2001, from Iraq and Afghanistan to Syria and Iraq again. Its predecessor, the F/A-18, took part in the 1986 bombing of Libya, the Gulf War, and the 90s Yugoslav wars.

    The US Navy has taken delivery of its final Block II Super Hornet aircraft, bringing the total number of planes delivered since 2005 up to 608 (among them 322 single seater F/A-18Es and 286 twin seater F/A-18Fs).

    According to Janes, the final plane was sent to Strike Fighter Squadron 34, based at Naval Air Station Oceana in Virginia on April 17.

    Pentagon F/A-18 programme office director Jason Denney called the delivery “a stepping stone along the path to continuously evolving our platforms to meet the US Navy’s ever-evolving needs,” stressing the Block III upgrades were “just steps behind” with the new Block III Super Hornet test platforms expected to be delivered in the next two months.

    Boeing began the development of the Block III Super Hornet in the late 2000s, promising new stealth features and an extended range, as well as advanced avionics. To many of America’s NATO allies, the 4.5 generation jet has been seen as one of possible alternative to the more costly Lockheed Martin F-35. Boeing itself has taken advantage of repeated delays to the F-35 programme, but has proven unable to convince the Marine Corps from replacing its aging F/A-18C Hornets with F-35Cs. The US Navy plans to buy some 260 F-35Cs total, with plans to fit out each of its aircraft carrier strike groups with four fighter squadrons – two with Super Hornets, and two with F-35Cs.

    An F-35C Lightning II from the Rough Raiders of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 prepares to make an arrested cable landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).
    US Navy Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Sean M. Castellano
    An F-35C Lightning II from the "Rough Raiders" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 125 prepares to make an arrested cable landing on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Carl Vinson (CVN 70).

    The Navy awarded Boeing a $4 billion contract for Block III Super Hornets in March 2019, with the company promising to deliver some 72 Block III aircraft in the next two years. According to Flight Global, the planes are expected to have a new, advanced cockpit system, reduced radar cross-section, new fuel tanks carrying up to 1,590 kg in extra fuel, and 10,000 flight hour lifespan guarantee.

    Boeing, one of the world’s largest aircraft manufacturers, has faced the double blow of falling commercial flights as a result of the coronavirus, and the continued legal and reputational fallout from two fatal crashes of its 737 MAX 8 jetliners due to design problems in late 2018 and early 2019. At the moment, defence procurements are a major portion of the company’s revenues, accounting for some $27.4 billion (or 30%) of its total 2019 revenues of $92.3 billion, according to Forbes.

    Related:

    Ex-Finnish Commander Becomes Lockheed Martin 'Lobbyist' in Major Fighter Jet Purchase
    Watch Russian Su-27 Jets Escort Belgian F-16 Fighter Over the Baltic Sea
    Video: Rafale Fighter Performs Incredible Landing In Front of Mountain Backdrop at Swiss Air Base
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse