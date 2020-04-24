Register
22:20 GMT24 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    The guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd (DDG 100) departs San Diego Bay.

    USS Kidd Identifies 18 Novel Coronavirus Cases Following Evacuation, Expects More

    US Navy/Joe Kane
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (12)
    0 70
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107908/63/1079086335_0:156:3078:1886_1200x675_80_0_0_ef0efe03c5ce3ba00619e86003738614.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004241079086370-uss-kidd-identifies-18-novel-coronavirus-cases-following-evacuation-expects-more-/

    The confirmation of COVID-19 novel coronavirus infections on the Arleigh Burke-class destroyer USS Kidd mark the latest naval outbreak to be publicly identified by the US following reports saying 26 US Navy ships were compromised by the virus.

    Sailors aboard the Kidd were medically evacuated on Thursday after crew members began to exhibit symptoms of the novel coronavirus, according to a Friday news release from the US Navy.

    Not long after, one sailor tested positive for the novel coronavirus, prompting the service to deploy a specialized medical team tasked with conducting “contact tracing and additional onsite testing,” the notice detailed.

    As of Friday morning, 17 additional sailors had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and officials expect to report additional cases as more crew members are screened.

    “The first patient transported is already improving and will self-isolate. We are taking every precaution to ensure we identify, isolate, and prevent any further spread onboard the ship,” Rear Admiral Don Gabrielson, commander of the US Naval Forces Southern Command and the US 4th Fleet, said in the service’s release.

    “Our medical team continues coordinating with the ship and our focus is the safety and well-being of every Sailor.”

    The Kidd has been ordered to halt a counternarcotics mission with the US Southern Command and is now set to return to port and undergo a cleaning and disinfection process that has been performed on other afflicted US Navy ships.

    While the USS Theodore Roosevelt was the first deployed warship to have a COVID-19 outbreak and suffered 840 positive cases and at least one death from the virus, a number of additional outbreaks have reportedly occurred on vessels amid the global pandemic.

    According to a CNN report citing an unnamed Navy official, at least 26 ships in the service have confirmed onboard COVID-19 cases over the past several weeks. However, the source did not reveal the names of the relevant ships.

    Gen. John Hyten, vice chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, announced earlier this week that the US military would begin ramping up COVID-19 testing by dividing the armed forces into four separate tiers, the first of which would include select Special Operations and nuclear forces.

    According to the Pentagon, it has until June to reach its goal of having the capacity to conduct 60,000 novel coronavirus screenings per day.

    Topic:
    Nations Continue to Fight COVID-19 Crisis as Over 2.5 Million People Infected Globally (12)

    Related:

    US Navy Parts Ways With Sailor Who Allegedly Served as Neo-Nazi Recruiter
    Pentagon Report Advises US Navy to Cut Two Carriers, Adopt More Small Combat Ships
    US Navy Has Authorities to Translate Trump’s Warning to Iran Into Lethal Action - Pentagon
    What Weapons Would US Navy Use as ‘Lethal Response’ to Iran’s 'Provocations'?
    Top US Navy Leaders Recommend Reinstating Captain of COVID-19-Infected USS Roosevelt
    Tags:
    aircraft carrier, US military, US Navy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    This Week in Pictures: 18 - 24 April
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse