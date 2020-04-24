UK Navy Captain Under Investigation After 'Rave Themed Barbecue' on Nuclear Sub - Report

​Lewis allegedly ignored instructions from superiors not to approve the event when his boat arrived at Devonport naval base, after completing a mission lasting several weeks. Instead of returning home, the crew were told to remain in quarantine together to ensure they were healthy before redeployment.

The commanding officer of a British nuclear-powered submarine is under investigation after allowing his crew to convene a “rave-themed barbecue” in a Plymouth dockyard, The Times reports.

Commander John Lewis faces dismissal from his role as captain of “hunter-killer” attack submarine HMS Trenchant over the incident earlier in April, and he is currently subject to “administrative investigation” due to concerns over his judgement, by allowing sailors to host a party celebrating coming ashore, when the rest of the UK was under strict lockdown.

— Martha Sprackland (@mj_sprackland) April 24, 2020

​Lewis allegedly ignored instructions from superiors not to approve the event when his boat arrived at Devonport naval base, after completing a mission lasting several weeks. Instead of returning home, the crew were told to remain in quarantine together to ensure they were healthy before redeployment.

Smartphone footage widely shared among UK military personnel on social media shows two sailors set up a makeshift DJ booth on a jetty, and also Lewis talking on the phone, allegedly to a superior. During the conversation, members of the crew stand around him looking on in silence, before erupting into cheers once the call ends.

— Paul Hardcastle (@hardcastIe) April 24, 2020

​A source described the party as “a rave in the dockyard”, but defended its convention, saying the crew deserved to relax and celebrate after an extended period toiling in confined conditions at sea.

“This really comes down to the nature of the order to not do it. If it was ‘you will not’ then that’s one thing. If it was more of a ‘do you think this is a good idea’ then that’s another. He’s been in a cramped submarine just off patrol and they can’t go home. I know where most sympathy is going to lie,” a former naval officer told The Times.

The investigation into Lewis’ conduct could lead to a range of disciplinary actions, including his removal from assignment or even administrative discharge. Before serving as commanding officer of Trenchant, he was executive officer of HMS Vigilant, a nuclear-armed submarine. Trenchant, is equipped with Tomahawk missiles which can strike up to 1,000 miles away, and is almost 34 years old.