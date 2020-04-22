Register
01:09 GMT22 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Airman from the 554th RED HORSE Squadron prepares to unload medical supplies for the Expeditionary Medical Support System facility April 13, 2020, at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. The EMEDS facicilty will be used as part of the effort to help combat the COVID-19 pandmeic happening on island

    Pentagon Races to Build Guam Hospital for Infected Aircraft Carrier’s Crew

    US Air Force
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107904/99/1079049915_0:0:3068:1726_1200x675_80_0_0_05ad75d32bbb93af0e25f2930cf160b7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004221079050022-pentagon-races-to-build-guam-hospital-for-infected-aircraft-carriers-crew/

    The US Naval Hospital Guam’s Expeditionary Medical Support System (EMEDS) facility is expected to expand treatment for sailors of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt who are infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus.

    The US Air Force revealed in a Sunday news release that the 36th Wing, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and Hickam Air Force Base were working together to construct an EMEDS facility with 11 medical units and six warehouse units on the western Pacific island.

    “This project will directly support military efforts to get the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt healthy and back out to sea, but will also give US Naval Hospital Guam capability to further support the Government of Guam’s medical capacity in the island-wide fight against COVID-19,” the service’s release read.

    Last week, the US Navy announced that 94% of the Roosevelt’s more than 4,000-strong crew had been tested, and at least 710 of them were infected with the novel coronavirus as of Tuesday. A Navy official told The Hill on Tuesday that some sailors have still been testing positive for the novel coronavirus after a 14-day quarantine period.

    "Results of out-testing portions of the TR crew following 14 days of quarantine leads us to reevaluate our assessment of how the virus can remain active in an asymptomatic host," read a memo to the ship’s sailors, reported Politico.

    Crew members who have tested negative are being housed on shore in hotels, houses and facilities at the naval base.

    Airmen from the 554th RED HORSE Squadron assemble a temporary warehouse unit as part of the construction of an Expeditionary Medical Support System facility April 13, 2020, at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. The construction is part of an effort to help combat the COVID-19 pandmeic happening on island
    US Air Force
    Airmen from the 554th RED HORSE Squadron assemble a temporary warehouse unit as part of the construction of an Expeditionary Medical Support System facility April 13, 2020, at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam. The construction is part of an effort to help combat the COVID-19 pandmeic happening on island

    In addition to 25 more beds for COVID-19 patients, a staff of 77 Air Force personnel will assist in related operations at the naval hospital.

    “It really is a culminated effort of many different units from multiple bases to pull off the logistics of getting all the supplies here for this operation,” Lt. Col. David Johnson, troop commander for the operation, said in the release. “This is a huge operation that took a lot of work to complete, but in this instance, it was incredibly smooth.”

    A target date for the EMEDS facility’s completion was not provided by the Air Force, but Business Insider reported Monday that its construction “started a couple days ago and is nearly complete.”

    Related:

    US Army Seeking 20-Millimeter Cannon, Drag Reduction Systems for Future Scout Chopper
    US Navy Parts Ways With Sailor Who Allegedly Served as Neo-Nazi Recruiter
    Pentagon Report Advises US Navy to Cut Two Carriers, Adopt More Small Combat Ships
    US Air Force Wants to Refit Lancer Bombers to Carry 31 Hypersonic Missiles Each
    Manuals for US President’s New Air Force One Jets to Cost $84 Million
    Tags:
    hospital, coronavirus, COVID-19, USS Theodore Roosevelt, US military, US Navy, US Air Force
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Peacock in the Bar, Boar in the House: Animals Claim Cities as People Stick to Self-Isolation
    Death Toll Troll
    Death Toll Troll
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse