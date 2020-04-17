Register
14:18 GMT17 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Iranian Fateh-class Submarine

    Iranian Navy Floats Creation of Long-Range Nuclear-Powered Subs Amid Renewed Gulf Tensions With US

    © Photo : YouTube/ Perse Tube
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107249/56/1072495649_0:0:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_8ba39caccfc8df95b49927310de309d5.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004171079000618-iranian-navy-floats-creation-of-long-range-nuclear-powered-subs-amid-renewed-gulf-tensions-with-us/

    Iran’s defence minister blasted the US over its ‘illegal’ presence in the Persian Gulf this week after the US Navy accused Iranian Navy gunboats of engaging in “dangerous and harassing” behaviour against large US surface ships during drills.

    Iran is considering building a new class of long-range nuclear-powered submarines to help its Navy project a presence in international waters, commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has announced.

    “It would be negligence on the part of Iran if it fails to consider using submarines with nuclear propulsion. Therefore, we are thinking about it,” Khanzadi said, his remarks cited by Press TV.

    The commander noted that many sea-faring powers including the United States already have nuclear propulsion capability for their submarines, which enables them to forgo the need for frequent refueling and considerably expands their operational range.

    According to Khanzadi, Iran’s defence industry already has the capability to produce subs larger than the Fateh-class, “and certainly, the development of submarine propulsion is on the Navy’s agenda.”

    Iran’s Navy commissioned its first Fateh or ‘Conquerer’ class submarine in early 2019, with a second vessel undergoing sea trials and two more under construction. The 593 tonne diesel electric subs are armed with traditional anti-ship torpedoes, naval mines and domestically-developed sea-launched cruise missiles, and have a reported endurance time of 35 days. The new class of vessels is a marked cut above other Iranian sub designs, including the Ghadir class of midget subs intended for coastal defence, as well as three Soviet-era Project 877 subs the country procured from Russia and modernized.

    In this photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, centre with white turban, and other dignitaries attend the inauguration of Fateh, Conqueror in Persian, Iranian made a semi-heavy submarine in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.
    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Presidency
    In this photo released by official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani, centre with white turban, and other dignitaries attend the inauguration of Fateh, "Conqueror" in Persian, Iranian made a semi-heavy submarine in the southern port of Bandar Abbas, Iran, Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019.

    Khanzadi did not give any indication about the possible characteristics of an Iranian-made nuclear-powered submarine, or any timeframe for construction. He stressed however that in light of recent events, Iran will need to maintain its deterrent capabilities for regional peace to be guaranteed.

    “When there is no deterrence and readiness for defence, there will be no peace, consolidated and maintained, and, for this reason, the armed forces of the country are present to maintain this peace.”

    The rear admiral’s comments come in the wake of renewed Iran-US tensions in the Persian Gulf this week following grievances by the US Navy about Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy gunboats “harassing” US warships by zipping around them as they engaged in exercises in the Persian Gulf. On Thursday, Iranian Defence Minister Amir Hatami insisted that Iran had done nothing wrong, and accused the US of coming “from the other side of the world to create a problem for the countries of the region by threatening and sanctioning them.”

    The US began its latest military manoeuvres in the Persian Gulf in late March. Before that, Washington and its allies upped their military presence in the region last year after a series of incidents involving tanker sabotage attacks, ship seizures and drone shootdowns sent tensions soaring.

    Related:

    Pompeo Claims ‘No Sanctions’ Are Preventing Humanitarian Assistance to Iran
    Iran Develops Device to Remotely Detect COVID-19 in 5 Seconds – IRGC Commander
    Illegal US Presence Causes Insecurity in Persian Gulf Area - Iran's Defence Minister
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A woman runs with a dog through a field of buttercups near Kibbutz Nir Yitzhak in southern Israel, just outside the Gaza Strip, 14 April 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 11-17 April
    Shutdown Showdown
    Shutdown Showdown
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse