Register
19:29 GMT15 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    In this courtroom artist's sketch, defendant Jeffrey Epstein, center, listens as Assistant U.S. Attorney Alex Rossmiller, right, addresses the court during Epstein's arraignment, Monday, July 8, 2019 in New York

    Justice Denied? Epstein Victim Loses Legal Appeal to Expose His Co-Conspirators

    © AP Photo / Elizabeth Williams
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    214
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107812/58/1078125802_0:410:2876:2028_1200x675_80_0_0_6596cc0ef419594869a6039dde972238.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004151078968567-epstein-case-courtney-wild/

    Judges agreed Wild was deprived of the opportunity to speak with government prosecutors at the time of Epstein’s criminal case, but found the US attorney general didn’t violate any laws set out in the Crimes Victims Right Act.

    An attempt by one of Jeffrey Epstein accusers to unmask his alleged accomplices has failed following a federal appeals court decision.

    Courtney Wild, 32, who claims the deceased billionaire sexually abused her from the age of just 14, had been attempting to resuscitate a 2008 lawsuit she brought which sought to dismiss a highly controversial non-prosecution agreement which granted immunity from prosecution to “any potential coconspirators of Epstein”.

    The Eleventh Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Wild’s bid in a split decision, despite acknowledging the decision leaves Epstein’s victims “emptyhanded” and the original non-prosecution agreement was a “national disgrace”.

    ​In 2008, federal prosecutors and Epstein’s lawyers reached a deal which allowed their client to plead guilty to two minor prostitution charges in state court, rather than face a 53-page federal indictment on sex trafficking charges. Under the agreement, Epstein and an untold number of people who may have assisted his criminal activities, or benefited from them in some way, were given total immunity and anonymity, despite allegations some of them had sexually abused up to three dozen girls at his mansion in Palm Beach, Florida.

    “Despite our sympathy for Wild and others like her, who suffered unspeakable horror at Epstein’s hands, only to be left in the dark—and, so it seems, affirmatively misled—by government lawyers, we find ourselves constrained to deny her petition,” the majority opinion read - although one of the three judges sided with Wild.

    ​The justice in question, Frank M. Hull, pointed out not only were criminal proceedings already well underway, but the government had assured Epstein’s lawyers they had “proof beyond a reasonable doubt’’ of his crimes - as a result, she felt the victims deserved to know what allegedly incontrovertible evidence was held. The only female on the judicial panel, Hull also criticised the majority for making a decision essentially allowing prosecutors to cut further secret plea deals in future.

    “The majority’s new blanket restriction eviscerates crime victims’ CVRA rights and makes the Epstein case a poster-child for an entirely different justice system for crime victims of wealthy defendants,’’ she said.

    The US Crime Victims’ Rights Act grants victims of crime a variety of rights, including the right to know how a defendant is being prosecuted and penalised - however, then-Miami prosecutor Alexander Acosta agreed to keep the deal secret and allowed it to be sealed so none of Epstein’s victims would be able to raise objections. When asked about the Epstein agreement by Trump's transition team, Acosta explained he’d been told to “leave it alone” as Epstein “belonged to intelligence”.

    ​Epstein was rearrested in New York July 2019, and found dead a month later in his Manhattan jail cell, where awaited trial on sex trafficking charges brought by the US attorney in the Southern District of New York. His death was ruled a suicide. A federal judge dismissed Wild’s case on the grounds that it was “moot” not long after.

    “This is impossible to understand — the government intentionally misled the victims but found a way to get away with it by working with a child molester to get around the law. And the Judges ruled in their favor. How? Justice has never been served in this case, and it’s a sad day because this is just another victory for Epstein, and other people committing crimes against women and children. Every time we get to the point that we are going toward the greater good, that maybe we will get justice, we get shut down,” ” Wild said after the ruling was issued.

    She plans to request the full Eleventh Circuit to review the decision, especially in light of one judge siding with Wild.

    Related:

    Jeffrey Epstein Spent Thousands of Dollars Funding His Alleged Pimp Ghislaine Maxwell Before He Died
    Epstein’s ‘Sex Slave’ Said Convicted Tycoon Wanted Her to Bear His Surrogate Child, Lawyer Claims
    US Pathologist Claims Epstein Could Have Committed Suicide Due to Steroid WIthdrawal
    Bits from Book About Epstein: СIA, Michael Jackson, Heavyweight Politician, Surrogacy Proposition
    Tags:
    coverup, Sex Crimes, Sex Crime, Jeffrey Epstein
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    COVID-19global data
     
    Confirmed cases
     
    Recoveries
     
    Deaths
    Find out the latest
    JHU CSSE
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    Phantasmagoric Views of Empty Moscow Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
    King vs. Empire State
    King vs. Empire State
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse