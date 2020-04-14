US State Department Approves Sale of Air-Launched Harpoon Missiles to Morocco for $62 Million

"The government of Morocco has requested to buy ten AGM-84L Harpoon Block II Air Launched missiles. Also included are containers, spare and repair parts, support and test equipment, publications and technical documentation", the release said.
The Defence Security Cooperation Agency said the total estimated cost of the sale is $62 million. Following State Department approval, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency said that it has notified Congress of the impending sale.
Morocco intends to use the missiles on its F-16 multi-role fighter jets to enhance its capabilities in effective defence of critical sea-lanes, the Defence Security Cooperation Agency added.
On 13 April, the US government approved the sale of torpedoes and air-launched Harpoon anti-ship missiles to India for a combined cost of $155 million.
The Harpoon is an over-the-horizon anti-ship missile made by Boeing in models that can be launched from air, land, surface ships or submarines.
