US Government Approves $155 Million Sales of Torpedoes, Missiles to India

"The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to the Government of India of ten AGM-84L Harpoon Block II air-launched missiles and related equipment for an estimated cost of $92 million", the release said on Monday.
The deal will also include containers, spare and repair parts and Specialized Assignment Airlift Missions, the release added.
In addition, DSCA said in a second release that the State Department has made a determination approving a possible sale to the government of India of 16 MK 54 All Up Round Lightweight Torpedoes and three MK 54 Exercise Torpedoes in the amount of $63 million.
The torpedoes agreement will include MK 54 spare parts torpedo containers and other equipment, this release added.
In March, the US State Department approved the sale of tactical data equipment including friend or foe identification for 32 South Korean F-16 aircraft.
