India Issues Strong Demarche to Pakistan Over Killing of Its Civilians in Cross-Border Firing

New Delhi (Sputnik): The current bout of cross-border firing started between the two South Asian rivals on 6 April - a day after five soldiers of an Indian Army special group were killed in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir in an encounter with terrorists allegedly of Pakistani origin.

India has issued a strong demarche to Pakistan over the killing of three civilians during cross-border fire on 12 April in the Chowkibal and Kupwara areas of Jammu and Kashmir, India's Ministry of External Affairs said on Monday.

According to the official, India condemns in the strongest terms the deliberate targeting of innocent civilians by Pakistani forces.

"Killing of Indian citizens is against established humanitarian norms and professional military conduct", the demarche reads, while adding that Pakistan should adhere to the 2003 ceasefire understanding.

Earlier in the day, Pakistan summoned an Indian diplomat over an alleged ceasefire violation that killed a civilian along the Line of Control by Indian troops on Monday morning.

The Foreign Office of Pakistan has alleged that Indian troops have been targeting civilians along the working boundary and Line of Control with artillery fire, heavy-calibre mortars, and automatic weapons over the last few weeks and that it is continuing. The Line of Control divides the disputed Kashmir between the two nuclear-armed nations.

Earlier, on 5 April, five Indian soldiers were killed in one of the deadliest encounters with terrorists in Kashmir in the recent past. The Indian side claimed that five terrorists had crossed the border from the Pakistani side and that the encounter started the next day.

Ever since the COVID-19 outbreak began, ceasefire violations by the armies of India and Pakistan across the border have decreased. But over the last two weeks, there have been several instances of cross-border firing between the nations.