Ever Been Inside the F-22 Fighter Jet? Watch as the 'Raptor' Performs Incredible Aerial Maneuvers

The US Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team released footage of the aircraft performing air maneuvers from the viewpoint of inside the cockpit “for the very first time”.
The airshow of the 5th generation fighter aircraft was piloted by Major Joshua ‘Cabo’ Gunderson, commander of the demonstration team, located at Joint Base Langley-Eustis in Hampton, Virginia.
The video features famous maneuvers by the F-22 including the ‘max vertical climb’, in which the aircraft’s nose is positioned straight up, the ‘min radios turn’, the ‘cobra’, the ‘J-turn reposition, the ‘pedal turn and many other heart-stopping maneuvers.
The team, which has performed airshows across the world “to demonstrate the unique capabilities” of the Lockheed Martin F-22 Raptor fighter jet, continues to practice amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Drive.
The F-22, designed for the US Air Force (USAF), first flew in 1997 and formally entered service in December 2005.
All comments
Show new comments (0)