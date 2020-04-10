Register
15:26 GMT10 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Tochka short-range tactical ballistic missile

    Russia’s Hallmark Mobile Missiles Touted as ‘Ultimate Weapon’ by US National Security Outlet

    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    4180
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004101078909016-russias-hallmark-mobile-missiles-touted-as-ultimate-weapon-by-us-national-security-outlet/

    The Russian military’s hallmark feature - road-mobile missile carriers - can be observed both on Red Square during Russia’s Victory Day parades on 9 May and in service with a number of post-Soviet militaries, boasting mobility advantages over silo-based counterparts.

    Russia, a major power in the development of missiles of all kinds, currently boasts a broad inventory of ballistic and cruise missiles, having inherited a substantive arsenal from Soviet times only to greatly enhance and expand on it through a multitude of modernization programmes, writes The National Interest publication.

    Citing the Center for International and Strategic Studies, Caleb Larson, defense writer for the outlet, singles out road-mobile missile carriers as the country’s hallmark feature, prided for their mobility advantage over silo-based missiles, albeit not as protected as their silo-based counterparts.

    Noting the great strides made by Russia towards producing new variants of weapons with significantly enhanced capabilities, the publication states that major advancements are also observed in the field of precision guided cruise missiles.

    Touting Russia as a “missile heavyweight”, the magazine takes a look at some of the country’s trademark missiles and launchers.

    SS-21 Scarab/OTR-21 Tochka

    There are a number of versions of the Scarab/Tochka missile system, first designed and fielded in 1975, in Russian military service, writes the publication.

    Camouflaging the Tochka missile complex after the successful launch
    © Sputnik / Igor Zarembo
    Camouflaging the Tochka missile complex after the successful launch

    Designed to give battlefield commanders a range of flexible options on the battlefield, besides the standard high-explosive, the Scarab/Tochka missile can be equipped with anti-tank, anti-personnel, anti-runway, and anti-radar warheads, with a tactical nuclear warhead version also existing, suggests the author, with a believed adjustable nuclear yield of 10 - 100 kilotons.

    ​The missile transporter is amphibious, capable of both off-road driving and fording deep water.

    A definite bonus is the ability to swiftly prepare the vehicle for launch in just 16 minutes. With a two-minute launch sequence, it requires just about 20 minutes to reload it, while the filtration system protects the three-man crew against nuclear, biological, and chemical threats.

    SS-26 Iskander

    Gradually replacing the Scarab/Tochka missile platform is the Iskander missile, continues the author, suggesting that its slightly improved range and larger warhead are just some of its enhanced features.

    The missile trajectory of the Iskander is more depressed than the Scarab/Tochka system, with its guidance relying on a mix of GLONASS, inertial, and terrain-following radar.

    ​Iskanders, noted for high accuracy with a circular probably error of between five and ten meters, come in groups of two, with their transporter also amphibious.

    The armoured launcher roof offers better protection to its missile cargo than preceding transporter systems.

    SS-N-26 Yakhont

    The SS-N-26 Yakhont is available in air-sea-and land-based variants, writes Caleb Larson for the outlet, adding that land-based Yakhont has successfully been exported to Indonesia and Vietnam.

    Yakhont anti-ship cruise missile
    © Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
    Yakhont anti-ship cruise missile

    The defense writer for The National Interest, who covers US and Russian security, and European defense issues, suggests that Russia’s “ultimate weapon” – the road-mobile missile carriers – are the result of Soviet technology enhanced by Russian-era refurbishing to achieve impressive success.

     

    Related:

    Russian Defence Ministry Releases Video of Iskander Missile Launch
    Russian MoD Denies Reports of Alleged Strikes in Syria by Tochka-U Systems
    NATO Chief Stoltenberg Reveals How Alliance Will ‘Respond’ to Russia’s Iskander-M Missiles
    Russian Troops Conduct Training Launches of Tochka-U Tactical Missile Complex
    Tags:
    Yakhont, GLONASS, Glonass, Iskander ballistic missile, Iskander-M, Iskander, nuclear warhead, nuclear warhead, anti-radar, Tochka-U ballistic missile systems, Tochka ballistic missiles, Tochka-U
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse