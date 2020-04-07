Russian Aerospace Forces to Get 2 More Modernised An-124 Military Cargo Planes

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Aerospace Forces will receive two additional An-124 Ruslan super-heavy military transport aircraft, a source in the aviation industry revealed.

"The contract [with the plant] includes the modernisation of individual systems of two An-124-100 super-heavy military transport aircraft for the Russian Aerospace Forces", the source said.

He did not specify the date the aircraft was commissioned.

In 2019, three such aircraft were modernised and transferred to the military. Ulyanovsk-based aircraft plant Aviastar-SP has been engaged in the modernisation of An-124s since 2004.

The An-124 was developed in the first half of the 1980s by the Antonov design bureau in cooperation with leading Soviet research institutes, enterprises, aviation industry organisations and ministries.