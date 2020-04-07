Register
04:54 GMT07 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A VT5 lightweight main battle tank, built by China North Industries Corp (Norinco), is on display at Airshow China in Zhuhai, Guangdong province November 3, 2016

    HJ-12: What Is Known About China's 3rd Gen Anti-Tank Missile System?

    © REUTERS / Tim Hepher
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    131
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104709/22/1047092242_0:183:3500:2151_1200x675_80_0_0_09602f2048e35e814df770c82f25b8db.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004071078859181-what-is-known-about-china-third-gen-anti-tank-missile-system/

    Chinese arms exporter Norinco has announced the first export shipment of China's third-generation HJ-12 anti-tank missile system (ATCM). The corporation does not disclose any further details about the deal, including the name of the buyer, the number of goods purchased and its value.

    According to Russian military expert Vasily Kashin, this system, which was first shown at the international exhibition in 2014, is the only non-Western competitor of the American man-portable fire-and-forget anti-tank missile system FGM-148 Javelin.

    The two systems are very close in their tactical and technical characteristics: they have infrared guidance, thanks to which the missile system operator must not hold the target in the crosshairs of the sight, illuminating the target during the missile operation. The implementation of the “fire-and-forget” principle in many cases increases the system operator's chances of surviving on the battlefield. Both systems are lightweight portable systems weighing about 22 kg with a maximum range of about 4000 metres.

    The distinguishing feature of such systems is the extremely high cost of the missiles used in them due to the expensive infrared homing heads. The kit price consisting of a launcher and a Javelin missile for the US Armed Forces significantly exceeds $200,000. Such systems are several times more expensive than the previous generation systems with semi-automatic guidance systems and laser beam illumination of the target.

    The wide use of such systems is available only to the US military, which can spend money without restrictions, with little concern for cost efficiency. However, even under these conditions, they have not completely replaced the previous generation systems in the US forces. The armed forces of other countries having purchased Javelin systems tend to use them even more cost-effectively.

    A Xian Y-20 heavy transport aircraft flies past during the Zhuhai Air Show in Zhuhai, southern China's Guangdong province on November 1, 2016.
    © AFP 2020 / STR
    China to Present Modified Version of Y-20 Aircraft Soon - Senior Military Official
    It is understood that China presents its HJ-12 on the market as a cheaper analogue of Javelin but specific price parameters are not yet known. Among its competitors may be Chinese systems of the previous generation that do not implement the principle of “fire-and-forget” but which are quite effective and repeatedly tested in actual combat. These are, in particular, enhanced versions of HJ-8, HJ-9, HJ-10, and HJ-11 systems.

    Remarkably, the production of all these types of anti-tank missiles seems to be concentrated in a single group of companies that are part of the Norinco military-industrial group corporation. These are Xi'an Modern Control Technology Research Institute, also known as 203rd Research Institute, serving as the developer and North Industries Group Red Arrow Co., Ltd., formerly known as Factory 282, as a manufacturing holding company.

    Consequently, given the abundance of types of Chinese portable anti-tank missile systems, there is hardly any competition among manufacturers. Perhaps, the Chinese manufacturer may be able to build a more flexible pricing policy for its HJ-12s through such concentrated production process to ensure their presence in key markets. This will probably include the presence in conflict-ridden areas of the Middle East, such as Iraq and Yemen, where anti-tank missiles are one of the most important weapons.

    Tags:
    anti-tank missile systems, missile system, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    COVID-19 Through the Prism of a Microscope
    COVID-19 Through the Lens of a Microscope
    Phoney Calls
    Phoney Calls
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse