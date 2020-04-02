Register
19:24 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A member of the US Army Technical Escort Unit (TSU) demonstrates a hazmat suit as they show some of their response capabilities to chemical and biologicial operations in support of the US Department of Defense, federal, state, and local agencies 12 November 2002

    US Army Predicted Worst Case Scenario of 150,000 COVID-19-Related Deaths in Early February – Report

    © AFP 2020 / Paul J. Richards
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (165)
    111
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004021078809458-us-army-predicted-worst-case-scenario-of-150000-covid-19-related-deaths-in-early-february--report/

    Since emerging in China in late 2019, the new coronavirus has become the worst public health crisis in recent history, causing close to a million infections, 50,000 deaths and bringing the global economy to a standstill.

    The United States Army concluded in early February that between 80,000 and 150,000 Americans could perish from COVID-19-related complications in a worst case scenario, the Daily Beast has reported, citing a screenshot from the document.

    The document, prepared by US Army-North, the formation of the US Army responsible for homeland defence, was created on February 3, with the mortality figures projected as a ‘black swan’ scenario.

    The report noted that based on the ease of the virus’s transmission, combined with its asymptomatic properties among some carriers, up to 80 million Americans could expect to be infected, with 15-25 million people requiring care, and 300,000-500,000 needing hospitalization.

    The document was prepared for the head of US Northern Command, Gen. Terrence O’Shaughnessy and chief of Army North Lt. Gen. Laura Richardson, with Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Chief of Staff James McConville also said to have seen the projections.

    Worst Case May Be Worse

    This week, Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading US infectious diseases expert and member of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force, calculated that the US could suffer between 100,000 to 240,000 fatalities, even if the country follows existing health guidelines. That's nearly 40 percent higher than the Pentagon estimate. Fauci has also warned that COVID-19 could become a regular, seasonally occurring virus. President Trump has promised to do everything possible to ensure that the death toll remains below 200,000.

    According to Johns Hopkins University, the United States now accounts for over 22 percent of the world’s reported new coronavirus cases, with 216,700 Americans infected and over 5,100 succumbing to virus-related complications. As in most other countries, the elderly and people with preexisting conditions face the highest risk.

    Military Lacks Resources

    COVID-19 has hit the US military hard, forcing it to cancel training exercises abroad, and to enact quarantine measures. Last week, the Pentagon ordered commanders at bases around the world to stop reporting new cases among personnel, with 1,000+ US troops and associated personnel believed to be affected as of Monday.

    On Wednesday, Acting US Navy Secretary Thomas Modly said the commander of the COVID-19-struck USS Theodore Roosevelt aircraft carrier may be reprimanded over a letter published in the media demanding urgent Pentagon support in quarantining his ship’s crew and getting sailors off the carrier.

    Last month, a Pentagon spokesperson lamented that although the military was “ready, willing and able to support civilian authorities” in any way it could, its resources were limited, with the $686 billion budget enough for only 36 hospitals, with military medical resources in general largely geared toward treating combat casualties, not infectious diseases.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Puts Nations on Lockdown (165)

    Related:

    US Must Lift Some Sanctions on Iran to Permit Aid to Fight Virus - Biden
    Pentagon Seeks 100,000 Military-Grade Body Bags as US COVID-19 Death Toll Surges
    US Coronavirus Patients Receiving Treatment Via Experimental Plasma Therapy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Offices at the Phyongchon District People's Hospital are disinfected on Wednesday, 1 April 2020, in Pyongyang, North Korea.
    Corona Who? Scenes of Daily Life in North Korea Where No COVID-19 Cases Have Been Confirmed
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse