Register
06:06 GMT02 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A soldier of Finland

    Finnish Armed Forces to Proceed With Spring Drills Despite Coronavirus Crisis

    © AP Photo / Czarek Sokolowski
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Caught up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed (2)
    104
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202004021078800416-finnish-armed-forces-to-proceed-with-spring-drills-despite-coronavirus-crisis/

    The Finnish Armed Forces have about 10 drills planned this spring involving up to 18,000 conscripts, despite extensive nationwide emergency measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

    Finland's military intends to hold spring exercises despite the raging coronavirus pandemic, which earlier this year led to the cancellation of Cold Response, a major series of NATO drills, in neighbouring Norway.

    So far, only individual national exercises have been called off, according to Lieutenant Commander Tuomas Syvänen of the Armed Forces' General Headquarters.

    This spring, the Finnish Defence Forces are planning about 10 different exercises involving up to 18,000 conscripts, national broadcaster Yle reported. However, not all of the drills will take place at the same time or at the same place.

    Syvänen justified the intention to go ahead with the exercises by referencing a government decision taken in mid-March, according to which the Armed Forces, the largest in Northern Europe with an active personnel of 25,000 conscripts, are required to ensure their continuity and readiness in all situations.

    The headquarters spokesperson said that emergency measures and restrictions on public gatherings aimed at curbing the spread of the novel coronavirus do not apply to Defence Force activities.

    However, refresher training exercises have been suspended until the end of April.

    According to Syvänen, the military will be paying close attention to preventing the spread of the virus during the exercises. The organisation is closely following the development and may still make changes in the scheme of the planned drills.

    Earlier this week, Finland's government extended existing emergency measures, which include closed borders, social distancing and homeschooling, until 13 May.

    Helsinki
    © AFP 2020 / PAAL AARSEATHER / LEHTIKUVA
    Finland Increases Anti-Corona Aid Package Five-Fold as Capital Area Gets Cordoned Off
    Last week, the Finnish government cordoned off the capital area, that includes Greater Helsinki and is home to nearly 1.7 million people, or one-third of Finland's population, as part of its strategy to stop the epidemic.

    So far, Finland appears to be the least affected by the coronavirus epidemic of all the Nordic nations.

    As of 1 April, Finland recorded 1,446 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Finland with no new death cases in the past 24 hours. In total, 17 patients have succumbed to the disease. The majority of cases, and fatalities, are concentrated in Helsinki and Uusimaa region, which have been cordoned off.

    Topic:
    Caught up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed (2)

    Related:

    Coronavirus Predicted to Shrink Finnish Economy up to 5% With Lasting Effects
    Number of Finnish Corona Cases May Exceed Official Count up to 30 Times – National Health Institute
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, military drills, exercises, armed forces, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    French President Emmanuel Macron wears a face mask during his visit to the military field hospital outside the Emile Muller Hospital in Mulhouse, eastern France March 25, 2020, during a strict lockdown in France to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
    All Equal Before Virus: World Politicians Wearing Face Masks
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Medical Supply Gone Awry
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse