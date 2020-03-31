Watch Legendary T-34 Tanks Arrive in Moscow to Prepare for Victory Day Parade

Repaired T-34-85 tanks have arrived from Saint Petersburg to Alabino, in the Moscow region, to prepare for the upcoming Victory Day parade. The Russian Ministry of Defence published a video depicting the arrival of the military vehicles and saying that servicemen from the 1st tank Army would be training to create crews for the tanks during the event.
According to official information, the repaired tanks include vehicles that participated in the operation to take Berlin in 1945.
Прибытие в Алабино отреставрированных танков Т-34 сняли на видео https://t.co/MVdt30DffF pic.twitter.com/CiE1sUsNzw— РИА Новости (@rianru) March 31, 2020
