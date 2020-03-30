Register
22:16 GMT30 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    The future USS Michael Monsoor docks in Portland, Maine, following offshore sea trials, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018. The Bath Iron Works-built ship is the second in the Zumwalt class of stealth destroyers.

    US Navy’s Zumwalt Stealth Destroyer Will Soon Have Working Weapons

    © AP Photo / Robert F. Bukaty
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    8211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106156/39/1061563903_0:140:4792:2836_1200x675_80_0_0_ba3e45616ad65b2d5cf0216fbb0d7f0b.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202003301078767898-us-navys-zumwalt-stealth-destroyer-will-soon-have-working-weapons/

    The USS Zumwalt stealth destroyer joined the Navy in 2016, but due to budget shifts, it’s never had a working weapons system. However, the final touches on the ship’s conversion into a standard guided missile destroyer will soon be completed.

    The world’s largest destroyer will soon have a working weapons system - four years after being commissioned into the US Navy. A source inside the Zumwalt program told Defense News on Saturday that the final piece of the ship’s new combat system is due to be installed before the month is out.

    The massive USS Zumwalt was conceived as a replacement for the shore-shelling capabilities of the US battleship fleet. When the four Iowa-class battleships were deactivated for good after the 1991 Persian Gulf War, the Navy went looking for a replacement warship capable of ship-to-shore bombardment in support of a Marine landing. 

    The SC-21 research and development program eventually yielded the Zumwalt, built around the powerful Advanced Gun System, a 155-millimeter cannon capable of firing 10 rounds a minute at targets up to 83 nautical miles away. Each Zumwalt-class ship was to have two such cannons, giving them the effective firepower of two 155-millimeter howitzer batteries, or roughly 16 land-based guns.

    However, budget cuts led to the Navy steadily trimming its expected Zumwalt-class fleet, first from 28 ships to seven, and then to just three of the 16,000-ton vessels. With the warship’s cannons being the only weapon capable of firing their specialized Long Range Land Attack Projectile (LRLAP) ammunition, the cost per shell quickly spiraled out of control. What had once been envisioned by Lockheed Martin as costing $35,000 per round ballooned to nearly $1 million per round, leading the LRLAP to be abandoned, USNI reported.

    Instead, the Navy decided to salvage the stealthy warship by converting it into a more standard guided missile destroyer, loading it down with 80 MK57 vertical launch tubes capable of firing a wide array of anti-air, anti-ship and anti-surface missiles. It is this new weapons system that is about to come online, four years after the Zumwalt was commissioned.

    According to The Diplomat, the Zumwalt’s huge electricity output could also make it the basis of a future directed energy weapon: the ship’s integrated power system produces roughly 78 megawatts of electricity, nearly as much as a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier.

    The Navy commissioned its second Zumwalt-class ship, the USS Michael Monsoor, in January 2019, and the final ship in the class, the USS Lyndon B. Johnson, is expected to be commissioned in 2021.

    Related:

    US Marines Prioritize Making Land-Based Anti-Ship Missiles Once Banned by INF Treaty
    US Zumwalt Destroyers May One Day Shoot Nuclear Cruise Missiles
    US’ Embattled Zumwalt Destroyer Requires $20 Million Engine Replacement
    Tags:
    stealth, US Navy, fully operational, guided-missile destroyer, Zumwalt-class destroyer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Online conference Kitties Against Coronavirus in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
    Stay Home, Pet Your Cat! Cute Feline Participants of 'Kitties Against Coronavirus' Online Conference
    Rona's Revenge
    General Motormouth
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse