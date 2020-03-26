Watch Russian Biological, Chemical Protection Troops Conduct Training

As the coronavirus continues to spread worldwide, the Russian Defence Ministry has put all its efforts into dealing with the deadly virus in Russia. Thus, earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that it would build 16 modular-type centres for treating infectious diseases by 15 May.

Personnel of the Russian Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Protection units of the Russian Armed Forces are holding drills aimed at bringing under control dangerous infections, specifically, the coronavirus. The drills started on 25 March and will last until 28 March.

According to the Russian defence minister, the aim of the drills is to increase the readiness of the forces to fight the coronavirus.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier in the day that Russia could defeat the coronavirus in even less than three months, while a representative of the World Health Organisation in the country praised Russia's efforts to fight the coronavirus, adding that the country is "one step ahead" on this path.

As of Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in Russia has reached 840 people, with two fatalities.