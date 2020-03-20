US Airman Arrested After Officials Find 17 Weapons, Bomb-Making Instructions at Base Home

A US airman has been arrested after investigators found a trove of weapons and instructions on how to make explosive devices in his on-base residence this week.

A complaint filed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) states that 27-year-old Senior Airman Charles Brent Justice, who was stationed at the Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, had a collection of 17 firearms, several firearm silencers or suppressors and instructions on how to make a bomb.

In addition, Air Force investigators found a “butt-stock” and an auto-sear attachment, which are used to modify a pistol into a short-barreled rifle and a machine gun, respectively, in Justice’s home. Both equipment pieces are believed to have been purchased illegally from a Chinese vendor known for selling illegal firearms-related products.

According to the complaint obtained by the Air Force Times, Justice did not “possess a tax stamp, nor had he ever been registered through ATF to possess weapons regulated under the [National Firearms Act].” In addition, Justice “did not receive permission to store firearms at his on-base residence.”

Investigators also found that Justice had photos on his cell phone of mass shooters including Alexandre Bissonette, who killed six people and injured 19 others when he opened fire at the Islamic Cultural Center of Quebec City, a mosque in the Sainte-Foy neighborhood of Quebec City, Canada, in 2017. Photographs related to the 2019 mass shooting that targeted two mosques in Christchurch, New Zealand, were also found on Justice’s phone.

This is not the first time that Justice has been in trouble with the law.

“It should also be noted that Justice faced military discipline from a shoplifting incident that occurred on September 15, 2016, from Sportsman’s Warehouse,” the complaint says. “During this incident Justice attempted to steal ammunition and other firearm-related items.”

Justice has been charged with possessing a silencer and unlawful importation of a firearm. He currently does not face any charges related to posession of the butt-stock and auto-sear. He could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted, and more charges may be imposed on him in a court-martial.

Justice was arrested Monday and made his first federal court appearance on Tuesday.