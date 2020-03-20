Pentagon Says 2,600 EUCOM Personnel in Self-Violation, 35 Tested Positive for Virus

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - At least 2,600 military and civilian personnel in US European Command (EUCOM) are in self-isolation over possible exposure to the coronavirus with 35 testing positive so far, the Defence Department said on Friday.

“2,600 are in self-isolation as a precaution due to travel or other reasons. These individuals are not necessarily sick, but may have been exposed and are doing their due diligence following health preventative measures; that number includes those who may have been tested, but not positive, and those who did indeed tested positive which is 35,” the Pentagon said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, EUCOM commander Tod Wolters said during a telephone press briefing that about 35 EUCOM members had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Wolters pointed out that all 72,000 EUCOM service members are taking serious precautionary measures to limit the spread of the virus.

Globally, the virus has infected more than 250,000 people in 183 nations, with two of every three victims outside of China, Johns Hopkins University reported on its global virus tracking website on Friday.