Register
20:06 GMT18 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer

    ‘Stark Choices’: US Navy Rethinking Life Extensions for Arleigh Burke Destroyer Fleet

    © Flickr / Naval Surface Warriors
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    Sputnik
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202003181078616865-stark-choices-us-navy-rethinking-life-extensions-for-arleigh-burke-destroyer-fleet/

    In the US Navy’s latest policy whiplash, the service plans to cancel service life extensions on 27 of its Arleigh Burke-class destroyers, even though it plans to increase the fleet’s size by more than 20% in the next decade.

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Research, Development and Acquisition James Geurts told lawmakers last week that the Navy was facing “stark choices” due to a constraining budget at odds with the Pentagon’s plans for dramatic fleet expansion, and the squeaky wheel is the aging Burke-class guided missile destroyers.

    “Service life extensions do add to the size of the fleet, but they kind of just push the cliff to the right,” Geurts told the House Armed Services Committee’s Readiness Subcommittee on March 12, noting that “we have got to be cautious you don’t keep extending forever without building because eventually you will run out of the ability to extend, and so it reflected some hard choices we had to make in long-term planning.”

    What’s at stake are Flights I and II, the first 27 Arleigh Burke-class ships built for the Navy, the first of which entered service in 1991. The Navy announced a plan in 2018 to extend their 35-year hull lives by 10 years, pushing their retirements back to 2036 at the earliest.

    The 8-9,000-ton Burke-class ships are the Navy’s bread-and-butter warships, with 67 in the fleet spending one out of every four days underway, according to Navy Times. Their duties span from fleet escort to submarine hunting, anti-air defense and missile bombardment.

    Geurts told the Senate Armed Services Committee in written testimony earlier this month that culling the early Burkes was “the most effective balance between costs and capability.” However, the earliest retirements would not begin until 2026, meaning the material implications of the cuts aren’t yet a part of the service’s five-year Future Years Defense Program that appears in the fiscal year 2021 budget.

    It’s the budget, though, that is the rub. As Sputnik previously reported, despite pledging to grow the fleet from 290 to 355 ships by 2030, the Navy’s budget has only increased by 0.9% from last year, leaving the service scrounging around for funds to build its upcoming submarines, for example.

    “It’s crazy to throw good money after bad for a bunch of ships you say you don’t need,” Bryan Clark, a retired submarine officer and senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, told Defense News earlier this month.

    “I think the Navy is coming to grips with the fiscal realities; the unsustainable nature of their current plan; and the recognition it is going to have a need for fewer large surface combatants in the future and needs to husband its resources to build a larger fleet of smaller surface combatants. Those are going to be the bulk of the distributed force they intend to have,” he said.

    Related:

    US Navy to Start Tests for Cutting-Edge Unmanned Vessel 'Sea Hunter II' by Year End
    Asked to Expand Without Funding, US Navy Mulls Trimming Ship Crew Lists
    Video: US Navy Tests AC-130 Gunship Against Sea Targets Off Iran’s Coast
    Tags:
    budget cuts, extension, service life, US Navy, DDG51 Arleigh-Burke-class destroyer
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Cosmonaut during spacewalk
    First Person to Walk in Space: Russian Cosmonaut Alexei Leonov and Those Who Came After Him
    Trumpin’ Big Groups
    Do As I Say, Not As I Flu
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse