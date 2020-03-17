US Approves Foreign Sales of Jet-Powered Coyote Anti-Drone Weapon - Raytheon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US cleared the Coyote Block 2 counter-drone weapon for sales to American allies, the developer Raytheon said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Delivering this enhanced version of the combat-proven Coyote strengthens our allies' defences against enemy drones", Raytheon Land Warfare Systems Vice President Sam Deneke said in the release. "Block 2 is fast, effective and protects troops on the battlefield".

Powered by a jet engine, the new weapon can be launched from the ground to destroy drones and other aerial threats, the release said.

Defence websites describe the Coyote as a 'kamikaze drone' because the machine is designed to either crash into small, unmanned aircraft or to explode nearby.

The US is developing other anti-drone weapons using lasers or microwave bursts to disable the unmanned aerial weapons.

In February, Raytheon announced that it had completed the first radar antenna for the US Army’s low-tier missile sensor (LTAMDS), designed to detect hypersonic weapons.