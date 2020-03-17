In Line for S-400s and Su-35s? Biggest Importers of Russian Weaponry Revealed

Russia signed $17 billion worth of arms contracts with foreign customers in 2019, expanding its portfolio with military deals with African countries totalling $1 billion, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation revealed on Monday.

Turkey has been named one of the five biggest importers of Russian arms for 2019, according to Dmitry Shugaev, director of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation.

Shugaev also named India, China and Egypt as the most significant buyers of Russian weapons.

The director added that Russia and Turkey have settled nearly all questions related to the delivery of more Russian-made S-400 air defence weapons. Turkey received the first batch of the systems last summer.

The United States has demanded that Turkey cancel all purchases of the S-400, saying it expects Ankara to purchase US-made Patriot air defence systems instead. The United States also threatened to delay or cancel any deliveries of its fifth-generation F-35 jets to Turkey.

The defence systems are a crucial part of Russia's military cooperation with China and India. Russia is planning to complete S-400 shipments to China by the end of this year under a 2014 contract, which is reported to cover six regimental sets worth over $3 billion. Moscow also signed a $5 billion contract with New Delhi in October 2018 to deliver five units of S-400s.

The Sukhoi Su-35 fighter is another important aspect of military ties, with China being the first customer for the jets, while Ankara, New Delhi and Cairo are all potential buyers of the aircraft.