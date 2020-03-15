Video: Russia's Tu-142 Strategic Bombers Fly Near Alaska

The Russian Defence Ministry said Saturday that two Tu-142 bombers belonging to Russia’s Pacific Fleet flew 5,000 km over the Pacific and Arctic Oceans in strict accordance with international rules.

Russia's state-run broadcaster Zvezda published scenic footage showing the flight of the two aircraft. The video shows how the strategic bombers performed their planned air exercise over neutral waters, accompanied by MiG-31BM fighter jets.

The defence ministry said that the flight was conducted as part of winter combat drills.

The flight of the Tu-142 over neutral waters of the Chukotsk sea and the Beaufort sea reportedly lasted some 12 hours.

In the area of Alaska, the Tu-142 bombers were accompanied by US F-22 and F-18 fighter jets.