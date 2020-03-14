Russia's Marshal Shaposhnikov Destroyer to Receive Cutting-Edge Sea Stealth Armament - Report

According to the Russian Navy, cited by local media reports, the Marshal Shaposhnikov is expected to receive a new 100-mm artillery mount, to replace its two AK-100 100-mm guns.
A source cited by Russian media said that the new weapon will be equipped with stealth technology.
The upgrade "will seriously reduce the visibility of the frigate, since its [gun] tower is angular in shape is good at scattering radar from enemy equipment", Izvestia newspaper said, citing the source.
In 2014, the Marshal Shaposhnikov was actively engaged in an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden, escorting a convoy of cargo and passenger vessels to safe waters in the Red Sea.
