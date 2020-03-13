Watch Russian Tu-160s Strategic Bombers Flying Over Atlantic - Video

Last month, the Russian Defence Ministry announced that Tu-160 strategic bombers (NATO reporting name: Blackjack), which have long been considered some of the best bombers in the world, will receive major upgrades to their avionics, engines, and on-board electronics.

Russian TV channel Zvezda has recently published a video showing two Russian supersonic, heavy strategic Tu-160 bombers taking off from an aerodrome and flying over the Atlantic.

The bombers flew over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea and the Norwegian Sea as well as over the Atlantic Ocean under a scheduled plan. As the total duration of the flight was 15 hours, the aircraft refuelled in mid-air.

On certain stages of the flight, the bombers were followed by Norwegian and British fighters. At the same time, the Russian Defence Ministry noted that such flights are taking place regularly and in compliance with international regulations on the use of airspace.