Register
17:06 GMT11 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    VPK-Ural

    Mystery Customer Has Bought Russia’s New Bomb- and Bullet-Proof VPK-Ural Armoured Vehicle

    © Sputnik / Ekaterina Lyzlova
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    372
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107853/89/1078538950_0:214:3261:2048_1200x675_80_0_0_411e2653804d6a251cbfebdb5672ccfa.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202003111078539635-mystery-customer-has-bought-russias-new-bomb--and-bullet-proof-vpk-ural-armoured-vehicle/

    Created by the Moscow-based Military Industrial Company (Russian acronym VPK), the 4x4 protected utility vehicle, based on a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) chassis, was first unveiled at a defense exhibition last July.

    The VPK-Ural has already been purchased by a foreign customer, company general director Alexander Krasovitsky has said.

    “The vehicle is undergoing preliminary testing. Moreover, we have already sold one abroad. At the request of the customer, we downsized it a little – to accommodate a crew of eight,” the official said in an interview.

    Krasovitsky specified that the VPK-Ural has many of the same components as the Atlet (another 4x4 blast-resistant armoured vehicle also unveiled in 2019).

    “A lot of attention has been paid to standardization. If you look at the Atlet and the VPK-Ural, you’ll see that that the front and rear doors are interchangeable, as are the left and right front windows. All the windows in the doors are also interchangeable,” Krasovitsky noted.

    The VPK-Ural is a 14.5 metric tonne behemoth designed to transport up to 12 fully-equipped personnel. Powered by a 360 horsepower YaMZ-536 turbodiesel engine, the armoured vehicle has a maximum road speed of 100 km/h, and a 1,000 km cruising range. The vehicle has 0.4 m ground clearance, affording it the ability to ford 1.2 m high water obstacles, 0.5 meter-wide trenches and 0.4 meter vertical obstacles.

    The vehicle includes a mine-resistance rating sufficient to protect crew against the equivalent of six kg of TNT, and a level 5 ballistic resistance rating providing protection against 7.62 mm assault rifle bullets at a range of 5 meters.

    Specializing in the production of wheeled armoured vehicles of various classes, VPK has developed a range of vehicles for the Russian military, as well as other security services, dual-use and commercial vehicles. The company’s products include the AMN Tiger-M, the BTR-80 and BTR-82 armoured vehicles and their modifications (including an ambulance and command vehicle), and the VPK-7829 Bumerang armoured personnel carrier.

    Related:

    British Army Unveils Streetfighter II Tank With The Ability to See Through Armour - Video
    'Serious and Unusual': Two Armoured Vehicles Hijacked From Swedish Military
    Israel Starts Serial Production of Eitan Armoured Personnel Carrier – Defence Ministry
    Russian Police May Soon Get Heavy Duty Armoured Vehicle Which Can Withstand Bomb Blasts
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Deserted Streets and Public Places Amid Coronavirus Outbreak
    Calming Coronavirus
    Screens Over Screenings
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse