Register
19:15 GMT09 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Boeing underwater drone. Screengrab.

    US Navy Working on AI-Controlled Sub Capable of Terminating Lives Without Human Input – Reports

    Boeing / YouTube
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 04
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107562/54/1075625470_11:0:1419:792_1200x675_80_0_0_01cc7d9c1b466559bb72d627e7fb0e37.png
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202003091078522552-us-navy-working-on-ai-controlled-sub-capable-of-terminating-lives-without-human-input--reports/

    Amid pressures from China, Russia and other emerging competitors, the US Navy has turned to a strategy of shoring up its naval capabilities through the use of unmanned vessels. However, lawmakers on Capitol Hill remain wary about imbuing the new warships with the power to kill.

    The Office of Naval Research, the organization tasked with overseeing science and technology programmes for the US Navy and Marine Corps, is working on a new AI-based undersea weapon system thought to be capable of making a determination to attack enemies without input from human Navy personnel, New Scientist has reported, citing budget documents.

    The top secret project, known only as ‘CLAWS’ (what the acronym stands for remains a mystery) promises to “increase mission areas into kinetic effects,” a jumble of words which New Science takes to mean “military-speak for destroying things,” and to make use of complex sensors and advanced algorithms to carry the missions out.

    The system is expected to be installed aboard the Orca, a new US attack drone being developed by Boeing and based on the aerospace giant’s Echo Ranger and Echo Voyager designs. The unmanned vessel class is expected to be equipped with an array of weapons, including torpedoes to enable the subs to take on enemy surface and submarine forces.

    Echo Voyager Underwater Drone
    Youtube/Boeing
    Echo Voyager Underwater Drone

    CLAWS’ existence was first revealed in 2018, with the programme racking up a $49 million two year budget, and expected to be deployed aboard the Navy’s autonomous subs on an experimental basis by 2022.

    Apart from the US, other major sea powers including China, Russia, and the UK are known to be working on drone subs for their own fleets. However, given the complexities associated with these systems, and the moral issue of the need to keep human beings in the loop regarding the use of weapons, most of these projects are thought to depend on human operators.

    Although US policy does not prohibit the development or employment of lethal autonomous weapon systems (LAWS), i.e. weapons which can select and engage targets without a human operator, some US officials and legislators in Congress have promoted restrictions on the manufacture of such weapons due to the ethical concerns involved.

    Commenting on this problem as it related to the development of CLAWS, University of California, Berkeley computer scientist and AI systems pioneer Stuart J. Russell warned that the Navy programme is fraught with risks. “Equipping a fully autonomous vehicle with lethal weapons is a significant step, and one that risks accidental escalation in a way that does not apply to sea mines,” Dr. Russell told New Scientist.

    The Orca programme is one of several autonomous naval systems that the US Navy has in the works. Others include a Defence Advanced Research Project Agency (DARPA) programme known as Sea Hunter – an autonomous anti-submarine warfare system, and the Large Unmanned Surface Vessels (LUSV) programme. The latter consists of a modular, 90 meter-long, 2,000 tonne vessel initially expected to test the capability of drone ships to perform mundane tasks, such as scouting or supply. Later, US Navy Fleet Command hopes that operations will allow the ships to be armed with anti-ship, anti-submarine or anti-air weapons. The latter vessels are part of the Pentagon’s effort to find new ways to continue the buildup of the Navy’s fleet size amid fears that China could soon outpace the US in size and capabilities. LUSVs were included in the 2020 Defence Appropriations Bill, with $209.2 million committed to build the first two ships in the prospective new class.

    Sea Hunter
    DARPA
    Sea Hunter

    Related:

    Russia's Tactical Missiles Corporation Working on New Ammunition for Okhotnik Drone
    Elon Musk: F-35 ‘Would Have No Chance Against Drone Controlled by Human’
    Russian War Correspondent Sheds Light on Turkey's Drone Warfare in Idlib
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse