Register
12:40 GMT08 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    General Motors Avenger torpedo bombers of the U.S. Navy’s Third Fleet roar over the Vietnam coast en route to Saigon on Feb. 8, 1945. (AP Photo/U.S. Navy)

    Expedition Finds Three WWII-Era Bombers at the Bottom of Lagoon in Pacific Ocean

    © AP Photo /
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107851/16/1078511649_0:341:2515:1756_1200x675_80_0_0_639e9484db4baa51472c7b20428aeb7e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202003081078511683-expedition-finds-three-wwii-era-bombers-at-the-bottom-of-lagoon-in-pacific-ocean/

    The team is hoping to find the remains of as many as seven members from the bomber crews, who remain listed as missing in action, over three quarters of a century since their planes went down.

    Project Recover, a nonprofit which combs the seas to try to find US airmen and sailors lost during the Second World War, has discovered three US Air Force aircraft, including two Douglas SBD-5 Dauntless dive bombers and a General Motors TBM/F-1 Avenger torpedo bomber, in a lagoon about 1,700 km northeast of Papua New Guinea, Military.com has reported.

    “This is the first time they were seen since they were first shot down 76 years ago,” Dr. Mark Moline, leader of the expedition which found the planes, said.

    According to the researcher, all three planes “went in fairly hard” and were “definitely going at high speed” when they hit the sea during their battle with Japanese forces. In fact, Moline noted, the remains of the aircraft don’t even really “look like aircraft at all. And maybe that’s partially why they haven’t been discovered before, because they aren’t fully intact planes and basically look like any other debris field.”

    Moline says his team’s main goal isn’t finding the planes anyway, but in identifying the seven aircraft crewmen thought to be on board. The airmen remain among the estimated 72,000+ WWII-era US servicemen still unaccounted for. “That’s what really drives us, is identifying aircraft that still have missing aircrew,” he noted.

    Douglas Dauntless dive bombers and Grumman Wildcats parked aboard a US Navy carrier, April 1944.
    Douglas Dauntless dive bombers and Grumman Wildcats parked aboard a US Navy carrier, April 1944.

    The three aircraft and their crew were lost along the Chuuk Lagoon (then known as the Truk Lagoon), in a fierce battle which took place 17-18 February 1944. Ahead of the fight, classified by US military planners as Operation Hailstone, the US Navy arrayed a powerful fleet including 5 fleet carriers, 7 battleships, and dozens of destroyers, cruisers and submarines and some 560 aircraft against a group of 5 Japanese cruisers, 8 destroyers and several dozen merchant ships, along with 350 planes. During the one-day battle, the US lost about 30 aircraft and two ships were damaged, while the Japanese side lost as many as 250 aircraft and over a dozen vessels, most of them merchant ships.

    Project Recover has carried out four expeditions across the Chuuk Lagoon area between 2018 and 2019, covering some 70 square kilometres of the expansive territory to discover the three long-lost aircraft. The possibility of creating an expedition team tasked with recovering any remains is currently being discussed.

    The US Navy waged a fierce island-hopping campaign against the Japanese Navy between 1943 and 1945 in a buildup for an invasion of Japan which never took place. Fighting took place across tens of thousands of square kilometres of open water combined with small groups of islands. The campaign was so large and widely spread that planes and ships, from destroyers to aircraft carriers, continue to be discovered to this day.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A large crowd around the Kaaba at the Al-Haram Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, before the coronavirus on 14 February 2020 and the same place during the coronavirus on 3 March 2020.
    How Cities Deserted Amid Coronavirus Spread Look From Space
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse