British Typhoon Fighters Escort Russian Tu-142 ASW Aircraft

Earlier, the Northern Fleet press service reported that two Russian Tu-142 anti-submarine aircraft had flown over the neutral waters of the Barents Sea, Norwegian Sea and North Sea, as well as the Atlantic Ocean, in anticipation of the start of NATO exercises in Norway.

British Typhoon fighters took off on Saturday from RAF Lossiemouth air base in Scotland and RAF Coningsby in Lincolnshire to escort Russian aircraft that were "in the UK's zone of interest," according to the Royal Air Force's Twitter account.

RAF Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon aircraft launched today from @RAFLossiemouth and @RAFConingsby.



This was a routine response to Russian aircraft approaching UK air space and was coordinated with several other NATO allies.#WeAreNATO #SecuringTheSkies pic.twitter.com/NHYWIoXOCx — Royal Air Force (@RoyalAirForce) March 7, 2020

​Flights were carried out in strict accordance with international airspace regulations.

The British Air Force called the incident "routine activities coordinated with several NATO allies".

The photographs attached to the message show Russian Tu-142 long-range anti-submarine warfare aircraft.