Register
13:46 GMT07 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    An Israeli soldier is seen next to an Iron Dome rocket interceptor battery deployed near the northern Israeli city of Haifa, Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2013.

    US Refuses to Buy $1 Billion Worth of Iron Domes as Israel Rejects Handing Over Source Code – Report

    © AP Photo / Tsafrir Abayov
    Military & Intelligence
    Get short URL
    by
    443
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105810/26/1058102621_0:300:5760:3540_1200x675_80_0_0_a021e79676e11b7c8adc6a8b1c91787e.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/military/202003071078503245-us-refuses-to-buy-1-billion-worth-of-iron-domes-as-israel-rejects-handing-over-source-code--report/

    The Iron Dome is one of three layers in Israel’s air defences and is responsible for shooting down short-range missiles like those regularly fired by Hamas from the Gaza Strip.

    The US military has reconsidered its plans to buy Israeli Iron Dome air defence systems after facing a number of challenges while studying the first two that they bought.

    The Pentagon was planning to spend around $1 billion to buy two more batteries of the system. However, initial tests revealed issues that prevented the Iron Dome from being incorporated into the US Integrated Battle Command System, despite the military initially managing to hook it up to US radars and the Common Aviation Command and Control System during tests in 2019.

    "We believe we cannot integrate them into our air defence system based on some interoperability challenges, some cyber challenges and some other challenges", the head of Army Futures Command, General Mike Murray, said during a hearing at the House Armed Services Tactical Air and Land Forces Subcommittee.

    Murray didn't elaborate on the specifics of the challenges, including the one related to interoperability, but according to anonymous sources cited by The Times of Israel, the key problem for the US military was that Israel had refused to provide the source code for the Iron Dome’s software. This, in turn, reportedly prevented the Pentagon from reprogramming it to make it compatible with the American systems.

    Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, February 23, 2020.
    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel, as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel, February 23, 2020.

    Now the US military is stuck with two Iron Domes that have already been bought but can't be used to help American troops repel cruise missile attacks and cover this area of the Pentagon's Indirect Fire Protection Capability Increment 2-Intercept programme.

    "So what we’ve ended up having was two stand-alone batteries that will be very capable but they cannot be integrated into our air defence system", Murray explained.

    Now the US is looking for a replacement for the Israeli Iron Domes elsewhere. According to General Murray, a "shoot-off" will be organised for both the US and foreign countries' defence industries in order to fill the gap in the programme by 2023.

    Related:

    Video Allegedly Showing Israel's Iron Dome Intercepting Rocket From Gaza Emerges Online
    IDF Says Iron Dome Intercepted Four Projectiles Allegedly Launched From Syria
    Video: Iron Dome Intercepts 2 Rockets 'Fired From Gaza at Israeli Civilians' - IDF
    Israel Unveils Laser-Based Missile Interception System to Replace Iron Dome
    Iron Dome Systems Redeployed in Israel’s South Amid ‘Deal of the Century’ Unrest
    Tags:
    Iron Dome anti-missile system, Iron Dome, Israel, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel
    Ladies That Defined a Century: Time Magazine Unveils Alternative Covers Featuring Influential Women
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    $500 Million Flash in the Pan
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse