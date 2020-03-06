Germany's DLR Confirms Delay of Soyuz Launch With UAE Satellite From Kourou Space Centre

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US spaceflightnow.com outlet revealed in late December that the next launch of the Russian-made Soyuz-ST carrier rocket from the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana was scheduled for March. Over 20 Soyuz-ST launches have been carried out from French Guiana since 2011.

The launch of a Russian Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with the UAE optical-electronic reconnaissance satellite Falcon Eye 2 on board from the Kourou space centre in French Guiana has been postponed until April, the German Aerospace Centre (DLR) said on its website on Friday.

The launch was originally planned for 6 March, but a source in the Russian space industry said earlier in the day that the launch had been postponed to the first half of April due to the need to replace a Frigate booster on the rocket.

In July 2019, the launch of the Falcon Eye 1 satellite on a Vega rocket from Kourou ended in failure after "an anomaly occurred" on the second stage of the rocket. After that, the UAE decided to launch the next satellite in the series on board the Soyuz-ST rocket.