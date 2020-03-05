Indian Army Uses Anti-Tank Missiles to Target Pakistani Army Positions – Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): India and Pakistan have frequently accused each other of violating a 2003 ceasefire agreement. As many as 3,000 ceasefire violations were recorded between the two countries in 2019.

Following ceasefire violations by Pakistan along the Line of Control, Indian Army troops have reportedly used anti-tank guided missiles and artillery shells to target Pakistani Army positions opposite the Kupwara sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Indian news agency ANI tweeted a video allegedly showing the shelling.

#WATCH Indian Army Sources: Army troops recently used anti-tank guided missiles & artillery shells to target Pakistan Army positions opposite the Kupwara sector. This was in response to frequent ceasefire violations by Pakistan to push infiltrators into Indian territory in J&K. pic.twitter.com/oHuglG0iQL — ANI (@ANI) March 5, 2020

​India deployed its Spike Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) and other weapons last month, Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Narvane revealed about security along the Line of Control being beefed up.

India procured the Israeli-made Spike anti-tank guided missile as an emergency purchase against the backdrop of an escalation with Pakistan in February 2019 after an airstrike in Balakot in response to an attack on Indian troops by a suicide bomber from the Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed.

The heavily militarised border between the two nuclear-armed nations witnessed more than 3,000 ceasefire violations by the armies of both sides in 2019.

The two countries' diplomatic ties also worsened following India’s decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's decades-old temporary special status in August 2019.